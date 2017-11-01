Shopping Cart
International Drama Summit 2017
SOLD OUT!
27/28/29 November 2017
Undoubtedly the most significant annual gathering of the global scripted community. Unrivalled three-day conference with a screenings program, coproduction marketplace, networking cocktails, drama awards and much more.
Tickets will be released in 4 tiers leading up to the event and each tier will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.
Tier 1: £599 + VAT (sold out)
Tier 2: £699 + VAT (sold out)
Tier 3: £799 + VAT (sold out)
Tier 4: £899 + VAT (sold out)
To order by phone, please call Richard or Hayley on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.