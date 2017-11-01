C21 Group Subscription – 12 months (Extra User)

This link is specifically to add extra users to an existing Group Subscription.

C21 Group Subscriptions have been designed and optimised specifically for companies with 5+ users to enable full multi-user access to C21's exclusive news, features, reports, white papers and other unique resources and specialist content areas.

From just £168 GBP per year per user, a C21 Group Subscription provides five or more users with the following benefits:

Daily Programming News

More than 200 stories a week putting international television into perspective, researched and written by the most experienced editorial team in the business.

Exclusive Reports & White Papers

C21 publishes up to 35 in-depth reports each year, including genre analysis, country guides and white papers on content industry issues. Each report is available as a free downloadable pdf. Group Subscribers can also access archived reports from previous years.

C21 Funding Guide & Prices Map

Group Subscribers have full access to this unique online resource providing the latest information about the global funds available to finance programming.

Multi-User Licence

Subscription sharing is strictly prohibited, but our multi-user Group Subscriptions are designed for 5+ users based in any country.

Copy of Channel 21 International Magazine

C21 International is the market-leading magazine designed for the world’s TV programming community. Published 10 times a year it is recognised as a must-read by those charged with producing, co-producing, acquiring, distributing and managing content.

C21Screenings

Access the world's most powerful online screenings community and view over 2,400 trailers for more than 500 producers and rights owners.

C21TV

From daily interviews to live reports from markets and events around the world, C21TV is the world's leading entertainment business video channel.

C21Archive

Over 100,000 news and feature stories covering the international television industry dating back more than 15 years.

Genre-Specific Strands

Defined verticals pulling together all our coverage within FutureMedia, FormatsLab, Kids, Drama, Factual and Features.

C21MediaBase

Over 5,000 constantly updated companies and key contacts in the international content industry from producers and distributors to broadcasters and channels.

10% Discount Off C21 Events

Includes Content London, Content LA and Content Canada. Discount available on full-price tickets only.

5 Free Listings + further 20% Discount on C21Jobs

C21Jobs is a recruitment site focused exclusively on jobs and careers within the international TV and content industry and receives over 250,000 unique visitors each month.

Guaranteed Entry into ClubC21 in Cannes

ClubC21 has become the hub around which the evenings at MIPTV and MIPCOM turn. On each night of the markets we host a networking beachfront club on the Croisette opposite the Grand Hotel open from 6pm until 2am.

Dedicated Account Manager

Each Group Subscription is allocated a dedicated Account Manager to ensure smooth and uninterrupted service and provide a single point of contact for all queries and technical issues.

And much more…

C21 Group Subscriptions are priced according to the required number of users: