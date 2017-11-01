C21PRO Subscription – 12 months (Extra User)

This link is specifically to add extra users to an existing C21PRO Subscription.

C21PRO has been designed and optimised specifically for small businesses to enable full multi-user access to C21 news, features, reports, white papers and other unique resources. C21PRO is not suitable for large, international or parent / subsidiary companies and activation may be slightly delayed while we check to ensure your company qualifies.

C21PRO provides users with the following:

Daily Programming News

More than 200 stories a week putting international television into perspective, researched and written by the most experienced editorial team in the business.

Exclusive Reports & White Papers

C21 publishes 10 in-depth reports each year, including genre analysis, country guides and white papers on content industry issues. Each report is available as a free downloadable pdf (normal price £299 GBP).

International Drama Summit Session Videos

C21PRO users have online access to individual session videos from the last International Drama Summit - perfect for those that missed the event!

Multi-User Licence

Subscription sharing is strictly prohibited, but C21PRO comes with a multi-user licence as standard providing access for a maximum of four users from the same company - see restrictions below.

C21Screenings

Access the world's most powerful online screenings community and view over 2,400 trailers for more than 500 producers and rights owners.

C21TV

From daily interviews to live reports from markets and events around the world, C21TV is the world's leading entertainment business video channel.

C21Archive

Over 100,000 news and feature stories covering the international television industry dating back more than 15 years.

Genre-Specific Strands

Defined verticals pulling together all our coverage within FutureMedia, FormatsLab, Kids, Drama, Factual and Features.

C21MediaBase

Over 5,000 constantly updated companies and key contacts in the international content industry from producers and distributors to broadcasters and channels.

And much more…

Do you already have a standard subscription and want to upgrade? Not a problem! We simply credit you with the length of time remaining on your current subscription. It really couldn’t be easier!