C21PRO Subscription (BLACK FRIDAY OFFER)
THIS OFFER IS VALID FOR NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS ONLY MADE BETWEEN FRIDAY 29 NOVEMBER AND MONDAY 2 DECEMBER 2019.
C21PRO has been designed and optimised specifically for small businesses to enable full multi-user access to C21 news, features, reports, white papers and other unique resources. For just £284 GBP per year for up to four users (normal rate £569 GBP), C21PRO provides access to:
Daily Programming News
More than 200 stories a week putting international television into perspective, researched and written by the most experienced editorial team in the business.
Exclusive Reports & White Papers
C21 publishes 10 in-depth reports each year, including genre analysis, country guides and white papers on content industry issues (normal price £299 GBP).
Multi-User Licence
Subscription sharing is strictly prohibited, but C21PRO comes with a multi-user licence as standard providing access for up to four users from the same company - see restrictions below.
C21Screenings
Access the world's most powerful online screenings community and view over 2,400 trailers for more than 500 producers and rights owners.
C21TV
From daily interviews to live reports from markets and events around the world, C21TV is the world's leading entertainment business video channel.
C21Archive
Over 100,000 news and feature stories covering the international television industry dating back nearly 20 years.
Genre-Specific Strands
Defined verticals pulling together all our coverage within FutureMedia, FormatsLab, Kids, Drama and Factual.
C21MediaBase
Over 5,000 constantly updated companies and key contacts in the international content industry from producers and distributors to broadcasters and channels.
And much more…
- C21PRO is designed and optimised for small businesses only with a maximum of 4 users on the same domain and is not suitable for larger plc or international companies. Access is not permitted across parent / subsidiary companies or where users are based in more than one location or country.
- For larger or international companies with 5+ users or where the users are based in more than one location or country, we offer Group Subscriptions.
- Auto Renewal is enabled by default on all C21Media subscriptions and your payment details will be securely stored by our payment processing partner to enable continuous payment authority. Upon renewal, we will charge the current subscription price using the same card that you previously used. We will notify you one month before renewal and you can opt out anytime by contacting the Subscriptions Team.