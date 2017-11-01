Kids Content Futures 2019 (Screen Australia)

6 December 2019
One-day conference examining how to define and meet the demands of this challenging audience and how the most progressive producers, broadcasters and digital platforms are making it work.
Discounted pass available only to members of Screen Australia
(saving £160 on the final price of £399)
To order by phone, please call the Sales Team on +44 (0)20 7729 7460
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK}
{POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK}
{POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK}
{POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK}
{POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK}
{POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK}
{POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK}
{POST_EXCERPT}";}}
ads_adv_field: 0
event: 372706
hide_event_in_shop_page: 1