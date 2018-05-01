Home > Reports > The C21Pro 2018 US Programming Report

The Upfronts and LA Screenings remain among the most important fixtures in the international TV industry’s calendar, setting the broadcast networks’ agenda for the year ahead and the studios’ creative priorities. But the pilot system is changing as Hollywood is forced to adapt to the era of SVoD, with Netflix and Amazon heaping pressure on the establishment, luring away some of the big-name talents that have helped sustain it. Amidst all this, US TV ad spend continues to fall while digital is on the rise. Media consumption is at an all-time high but online is eclipsing linear viewing. Meanwhile, international buyers’ appetites for US fare is on the wane while the country’s present political climate has arguably exacerbated the challenge, prompting a shift towards shows that may play less well overseas. But audience demand for content has never been greater and the IP housed within the studio system remains a treasure trove, with consolidation set to push its value even higher. The C21Pro 2018 US Programming Report explores all these issues, offers in-depth analysis of the latest trends coming out of the market and explores what these mean for the international TV industry. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.