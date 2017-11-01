International TV drama continues to go from strength to strength with no sign of ‘peak TV’ on the horizon and audiences’ appetite for bigger, bolder projects only growing.The C21Pro 2018 Global Drama Trends Report takes an in-depth look at the latest trends shaping the industry, the countries making the most exciting contributions to the genre and the continued impact of global SVoD.The study also explores how, in an increasingly competitive environment, development strategies are shifting, new finance models are emerging and distributors are having to reposition themselves.Produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly, the Global Drama Trends Report examines these issues and others top of mind for those at the forefront of the international TV business this year and beyond.The 21 chapters will be published here over the coming weeks along with exclusive video of panels held during C21's latest International Drama Summit.
Report chapters:
Disruption stationsWith the rise of SVoD and changes in the way scripted TV is ordered, financed, packaged and distributed, the industry must embrace disruption.
Drama's five-year planDrama execs including Andy Harries, Michael Ellenberg and Katie O'Connell Marsh on the challenges and opportunities facing scripted.
Model requirementsWays of getting dramas off the ground are now as varied as the shows themselves, say execs from Lionsgate, Playground, BBC Studios and Kudos.
Looking up down underAustralian talent is in rich supply but the lure of Hollywood can prove a problem for the domestic drama industry.
Romper revisitedRomper Stomper creator Geoffrey Wright gives the inside line on the TV drama series inspired by his classic movie about Australian far right activism.
Mastering the MediciThe creative forces behind Medici: Masters of Florence – The Magnificent offer an in-depth look at the genesis and production of the Rai Renaissance drama.
Beyond Berlin2017 looks like a defining year for the German drama industry, whose global ambitions stretch well beyond the likes of Babylon Berlin and Deutschland 83.
Alienation effectThe team behind TNT psychological thriller The Alienist, based on the book by Caleb Carr, detail the process of bringing the project to screen.
Tale of two citiesStar David Morrissey and writer Tony Grisoni give the inside story on the BBC’s adaptation of China Miéville’s Kafkaesque mystery The City & The City.
Mining the slateLeading producers from The Ink Factory, Sony Pictures Television and Scripted World discuss their scripted strategies and the projects they have in development.
Watt's happeningWattpad Studios' Aron Levitz explains how the self-publishing platform aims to change the TV drama development process.
Page turnersLeading lights from the world of publishing discuss the latest trends in book-to-screen adaptation and development.
Development heavenBosses at Eleventh Hour Films, Ten10 Films, Entertainment One and Bavaria Fiction discuss how they get the most out of their development slates.
Neo noirC21 highlights three Nordic dramas expected to make a splash on the international market this year and hears from the people behind them.
Helinistic eraSofia Helin, iconic star of The Bridge, discusses the impact of the seminal Nordic noir drama, her next projects and tackling sexism in television.
Noirish scenariosScandi pubcasters are striving to go beyond Nordic Noir and focusing on innovation as they fight for their place in the new digital world order.
YouTube steps upJon Wax at YouTube Originals spells out his ambitions for developing longform drama for subscription service YouTube Red.
Northern exposureExecutives from Canada’s three biggest broadcasters discuss the state of domestic drama and how the market is becoming ever more international.
Canuck collaborationProducers, coproducers and financiers discuss how the creative community can work with partners in Canada on international drama.
Canadian crunchCanada remains a hotbed of international drama production, but local indies fear being squeezed by SVoD and dwindling support from networks.
Notes on brotherhoodWriters and showrunners Harry and Jack Williams on how they crafted hit shows from The Missing, through Fleabag to Liar and Rellik.
Wiring Electric DreamsThe driving forces behind Channel 4’s Philip K Dick anthology series Electric Dreams explain how the project was delivered.
Boxing cleverChannel 4's Beth Willis explains how the UK pubcaster is adapting to a world in which SVoD behemoths are both partners and rivals.
Connecting cableUS cable networks are coming under increasing pressure from OTT and are adapting their development strategies accordingly.
Virtually scriptedVirtual reality offers scope for entirely new forms of storytelling, putting the viewer at the heart of the narrative.
Hard Sun risesLuther creator Neil Cross shares the story of new BBC1 drama Hard Sun, along with stars Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn.
Route reviewWith more international drama outlets than ever before, producers face tough decisions about how they use distributors, if at all. And the latter are adapting.
Family businessThe inside story of BBC-AMC copro McMafia, created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins and based on Misha Glenny's book of the same name.
Wenger weighs inAs big-budget BBC thriller McMafia makes waves, drama chief Piers Wenger explains why the days of SVoD copros aren’t over.
Netflix streams aheadWith US$8bn to spend on content but stiff competition looming, Netflix is set for an intriguing 2018, admits originals chief Elizabeth Bradley.
Next-gen scriptingAwesomenessTV, Defy Media and Gunpowder & Sky discuss how they are capitalising on young people's passion for mobile viewing.
Working windowsSVoD is revolutionising the industry and while viewers have more choice than ever before, the industry is being forced to rethink the way it does business.
Drama nationThe small screen has become the big player as the TV business takes over from movies, throwing up both challenges and opportunities.
The C21Pro 2018 Global Drama Trends Report
Report date: January 2018
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]