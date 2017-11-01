Home > Reports > The C21Pro 2018 Global Drama Trends Report

International TV drama continues to go from strength to strength with no sign of ‘peak TV’ on the horizon and audiences’ appetite for bigger, bolder projects only growing.The C21Pro 2018 Global Drama Trends Report takes an in-depth look at the latest trends shaping the industry, the countries making the most exciting contributions to the genre and the continued impact of global SVoD.The study also explores how, in an increasingly competitive environment, development strategies are shifting, new finance models are emerging and distributors are having to reposition themselves.Produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly, the Global Drama Trends Report examines these issues and others top of mind for those at the forefront of the international TV business this year and beyond.The 21 chapters will be published here over the coming weeks along with exclusive video of panels held during C21's latest International Drama Summit.