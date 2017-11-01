Did you know that C21 publishes 10 in-depth reports and white papers each year. C21PRO and Group subscribers have full access to individual chapters as they are being written as well as the final report.

Netflix and Amazon continue to dominate the video-on-demand landscape, with YouTube, Facebook and Apple all stepping up their investment in original and acquired IP.Meanwhile, the ‘traditional’ TV business is fighting back, with established players reining in content rights to power the launch of their own SVoD services.Disney, having acquired 21st Century Fox and a majority stake in Hulu, is gearing up for the debut of Disney Play in 2019. AT&T – now owner of Warner Media and HBO – is expected to supercharge its DC Universe and HBO Now OTT offerings.Comcast has greater skin in the game following the acquisition of Sky and through NBCUniversal owns growing niche service Hayu. CBS All Access, Starz Play and Sony’s Crackle are also jostling for position while smaller players like AMC-backed Acorn TV, BritBox and Shudder push forwards.Around the world, there are myriad others, with public broadcasters also banding together and mobile-first start-ups springing up, alongside plenty from beyond TV, as the industry increasingly becomes about direct-to-consumer relationships.The C21Pro 2018 Digital Buyers Report tracks these shifts and offers a comprehensive global perspective on where the greatest opportunities lie for, profiling key players over 21 chapters that will publish here in the coming weeks.