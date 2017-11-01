Did you know that C21 publishes 10 in-depth reports and white papers each year. C21PRO and Group subscribers have full access to individual chapters as they are being written as well as the final report.Netflix and Amazon continue to dominate the video-on-demand landscape, with YouTube, Facebook and Apple all stepping up their investment in original and acquired IP.
Meanwhile, the ‘traditional’ TV business is fighting back, with established players reining in content rights to power the launch of their own SVoD services.
Disney, having acquired 21st Century Fox and a majority stake in Hulu, is gearing up for the debut of Disney Play in 2019. AT&T – now owner of Warner Media and HBO – is expected to supercharge its DC Universe and HBO Now OTT offerings.
Comcast has greater skin in the game following the acquisition of Sky and through NBCUniversal owns growing niche service Hayu. CBS All Access, Starz Play and Sony’s Crackle are also jostling for position while smaller players like AMC-backed Acorn TV, BritBox and Shudder push forwards.
Around the world, there are myriad others, with public broadcasters also banding together and mobile-first start-ups springing up, alongside plenty from beyond TV, as the industry increasingly becomes about direct-to-consumer relationships.
The C21Pro 2018 Digital Buyers Report tracks these shifts and offers a comprehensive global perspective on where the greatest opportunities lie for, profiling key players over 21 chapters that will publish here in the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Game of VoDsAT&T will use its purchase of Time Warner to roll out a new global SVoD service as the battle lines are drawn for 2019, with plenty more poised to go over the top.
Apple prepares to biteApple is investing US$1bn in originals and has hired some of TV’s biggest names to steer them, but there’s speculation it may give the content away for free.
The Mouse that roaredDisney chief Bob Iger has revealed details of the company’s so-called ‘Netflix killer’ launching in the US next year, marking a watershed in streaming.
Hulu gets a hugHaving been unloved by its parents during the early part of its life, a swift change in fortunes has seen Hulu suddenly become the golden child.
Vidfish moves upstreamChinese-drama streamer Vidfish is looking to get a head start on its counterparts by taking shows from the People’s Republic to the world.
Icflix in fluxMENA-focused streamer Icflix is focusing on regional content and originals while eschewing high-cost Hollywood imports as it seeks to sustain growth.
Iflix flicks the switchMalaysia-based iflix has overhauled its business model to move away from pure SVoD while pledging to quadruple its original programming output.
Formats rewiredThe formats sector has long relied on territory-by-territory broadcast sales, but streamers and social media platforms are opening up new avenues.
Veni, vidi, ViaplayNordic streamer Viaplay has embraced an array of strategies to supercharge its content offering and there’s plenty more to come.
Seeking Prime positionThe introduction of a new executive team has signalled the next phase of Amazon's increasingly international mission to be all things to all people.
Shorts noticedVerizon’s Go90 and Vivendi’s Studio+ have closed but Jeffrey Katzenberg’s NewTV is determined to make premium shortform work.
Premium advanceYouTube aims to offer 50 originals by the end of 2019, using its mix of ad and subscription VoD to order shows across the content spectrum.
Hooq widens netAsian SVoD service Hooq is fishing for acquisitions and original ideas from around the world as it pursues its mission to become the region’s market leader.
Pluto plots new orbitUS-based streamer Pluto TV is extending its reach to Europe with backing from Sky for its ad-supported VoD service.
Starz aligns with SVoDStarz is among a string of US players going direct to consumer with an expanding OTT offering, using Amazon Channels as its launchpad in Europe.
Public relationsPublic broadcasters are collaborating to increase their buying power and launch joint SVoD services, but what will be the impact of such models?
Contentious is kingThe video-on-demand landscape is poised for a shake-up as a slew of new streamers ready themselves to challenge today’s market leaders.
