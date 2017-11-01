Home > Reports > The C21 Covid-19 Content Business Response Report

The C21 Covid-19 Content Business Response Report features daily analysis of coping strategies for the global pandemic. It includes expert advice on legal, financial and operational issues affecting content businesses in the current crisis. It also collates the experiences of producers, distributors, broadcasters and platforms around as they adapt operations, while also highlighting opportunities in the market. It is essential reading for any content business aiming to adapt and survive. The report is free-to-read with a PRO subscription to C21Media.net. New subscribers are being offered a 50% discount on C21PRO subscriptions for a limited period. CLICK HERE (50%-off PRO subscription page) for more information.