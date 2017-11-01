The C21 Covid-19 Content Business Response Report features daily analysis of coping strategies for the global pandemic. It includes expert advice on legal, financial and operational issues affecting content businesses in the current crisis. It also collates the experiences of producers, distributors, broadcasters and platforms around as they adapt operations, while also highlighting opportunities in the market. It is essential reading for any content business aiming to adapt and survive. The report is free-to-read with a PRO subscription to C21Media.net. New subscribers are being offered a 50% discount on C21PRO subscriptions for a limited period. CLICK HERE (50%-off PRO subscription page) for more information.
Report chapters:
Rules of engagementDavid Kleeman at research firm Dubit advises content owners to give the millions of children at home more control over IP to boost engagement.
PBS – USSCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: PBS US is playing to its local community strengths with its revamped strategy as the coronavirus crisis deepens.
Repeat problemsThat Netflix is already reminding users to re-watch shows is indicative of the extent to which coronavirus is set to impact the business, writes C21media.net editor Jonathan Webdale.
An unprecedented crisisAs the coronavirus pandemic grinds on, C21’s editorial director Ed Waller explores the impact on the industry and looks to an uncertain future.
Coronavirus: a new reality for TV?Ben Barrett of UK funding and sales agency Drive considers how coronavirus disruption could change TV commissioning and distribution strategies.
The C21 Covid-19 Content Business Response Report
Report date: April 2020
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]