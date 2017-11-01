The C21 Content Trends Report: International Formats 2019

The international format business is always in a state of flux as new buyers and platforms make an impact, innovative business models are embraced as traditional players try to compete and fresh ideas come from all four corners of the globe, challenging the status quo.
In recent years, we’ve seen the global SVoD giants move into the game, snapping up hot unscripted formats and revolutionising the traditional model of rolling out new formats territory by territory. Many channels that dipped their toes into drama have found it now too risky and expensive and have refocused back on reality, bringing fresh impetus to the sector. Add to this the perennial ebb and flow of fresh ideas, as creative hotspots emerge and decline around the globe, depending on local market developments and international competition.
Last year, the C21 Content Trends Report: International Formats 2018 explored a number of trends, such as the challenges and opportunities posed by the SVoD players moving into formats; the impact of retro formats being greenlit instead of new ones; the relationship between the lack of diversity in format development and the homogeneity of ideas; and the arrival of ad agencies in the format game.
This year, we interviewed executives from all over the format industry, from development to distribution and everything in between, to bring C21 Pro subscribers further trends that are being felt across the sector, as well as profiles of executives who are moving the needle in terms of new ideas or new ways of monetising IP. Check back to this page daily through April to see further instalments.
In recent years, we’ve seen the global SVoD giants move into the game, snapping up hot unscripted formats and revolutionising the traditional model of rolling out new formats territory by territory. Many channels that dipped their toes into drama have found it now too risky and expensive and have refocused back on reality, bringing fresh impetus to the sector. Add to this the perennial ebb and flow of fresh ideas, as creative hotspots emerge and decline around the globe, depending on local market developments and international competition.
Last year, the C21 Content Trends Report: International Formats 2018 explored a number of trends, such as the challenges and opportunities posed by the SVoD players moving into formats; the impact of retro formats being greenlit instead of new ones; the relationship between the lack of diversity in format development and the homogeneity of ideas; and the arrival of ad agencies in the format game.
This year, we interviewed executives from all over the format industry, from development to distribution and everything in between, to bring C21 Pro subscribers further trends that are being felt across the sector, as well as profiles of executives who are moving the needle in terms of new ideas or new ways of monetising IP. Check back to this page daily through April to see further instalments.
Report chapters:
Your final answer?The eighth annual C21 Formats Survey provided valuable insights into the trends and challenges experienced in the formats business last year.
Leading the LineDutch distributor Lineup Industries has carved out a niche with fact ent formats that have an underlying social message, its co-founders tell C21.
Znak to the futureLove Island creator Natalka Znak discusses the pressures and positives of the format business and ponders where the next big thing could come from.
Reboot campFacebook’s The Real World reboot is opening up opportunities for its producer, Bunim/Murray, as the prodco’s Gil Goldschein tells C21.
Israeli intentIsrael’s broadcast industry has had a tumultuous 18 months, but will fewer channels actually offer more opportunities?
A creative momentSpanish formats veteran Pilar Blasco believes we are going through a renewed age of creativity in unscripted formats.
Slick OperaciónSpain's RTVE has found success in rebooting classic formats such as Operación Triunfo and innovating long-running titles like MasterChef.
Finding a killerCarlos Fernández of Spain’s Atresmedia discusses the importance of ‘killer’ formats and local content in an increasingly competitive market.
Coming full circle?UK formats no longer dominate the global market, but as new buyers emerge and domestic opportunities open up, the business’s prospects are in flux.
Bigging up BanijayDespite describing itself as the largest independent content creation company in the industry, Banijay Group is eager to continue growing.
Central perksFormat hubs are coming back to the fore as producers and distributors look for cost-efficient programming, but offer both potential and pitfalls.
A market maturesNina Etspueler of Red Arrow Studios reveals how Germany's format business is evolving in the SVoD era.
The Viacom viewViacom’s international format chief, Laura Burrell, discusses the changing industry and offers her thoughts on licensing formats to ‘frenemies.’
Ute on the futureGerman entertainment veteran Ute Biernat discusses how the seismic upheaval facing the industry is affecting the country’s formats business.
Gurin for gloryMIPFORMATS: Unscripted TV veteran Phil Gurin, who is back doing his own thing at The Gurin Company, gives his view on the unscripted market.
Fruitful formatsMIPFORMATS: Beat Shazam producer Jeff Apploff considers the direction of the business ahead of his MipFormats keynote.
Top formats of 2018C21 has collated 45 of the most exciting formats launched in 2018. Click through to watch sizzles for each or download the C21Screenings app.
Behind the maskThe Masked Singer has been a smash hit for Fox. So what's behind its success and what does it tell us about the formats business?
Going for goldFormer ITV controller Peter Fincham talks about his career and return to the indie sector as he prepares to receive the International Formats Gold Award.
Totting up trends – pt 2Ed Waller and Gün Akyuz continue their look at trends in the global formats industry, as part of the C21 Content Trends Report: International Formats 2019.
Totting up trends – pt 1C21 highlights the trends being felt across the global formats industry, introducing the C21Pro Content Trends Report: International Formats 2019.
The C21 Content Trends Report: International Formats 2019
Report date: April 2019
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Ed Waller
Email: [email protected]