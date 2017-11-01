The C21 Content Trends Report: International Formats 2019

The international format business is always in a state of flux as new buyers and platforms make an impact, innovative business models are embraced as traditional players try to compete and fresh ideas come from all four corners of the globe, challenging the status quo.In recent years, we’ve seen the global SVoD giants move into the game, snapping up hot unscripted formats and revolutionising the traditional model of rolling out new formats territory by territory. Many channels that dipped their toes into drama have found it now too risky and expensive and have refocused back on reality, bringing fresh impetus to the sector. Add to this the perennial ebb and flow of fresh ideas, as creative hotspots emerge and decline around the globe, depending on local market developments and international competition.Last year, theexplored a number of trends, such as the challenges and opportunities posed by the SVoD players moving into formats; the impact of retro formats being greenlit instead of new ones; the relationship between the lack of diversity in format development and the homogeneity of ideas; and the arrival of ad agencies in the format game.This year, we interviewed executives from all over the format industry, from development to distribution and everything in between, to bring C21 Pro subscribers further trends that are being felt across the sector, as well as profiles of executives who are moving the needle in terms of new ideas or new ways of monetising IP. Check back to this page daily through April to see further instalments.