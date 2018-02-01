Territory Report: LATIN AMERICA

Countries that were once dominated by homegrown broadcaster-controlled telenovelas are opening up as overseas streamers arrive on the scene and the US Hispanic market drives forward. This report explores how some of the biggest Latino players are evolving and the opportunities for those looking to do business in the region. It includes overviews of the opportunities for programme sales and coproduction in the most active markets, and details programme prices for commission and acquisitions.
Report chapters:
Learning Latino stepsGoing local is only half the formula for success in Latin America, argues Alejandro Rojas, regional director at audience measurement outfit Parrot Analytics.
Caracol callingColombia's Caracol TV has been adapting to a fast-changing domestic environment by capitalising on global opportunities.
Tapping into TelefeViacom's US$345m acquisition of Telefe has allowed the Argentinian broadcaster to push into new areas, says content chief Dario Turovelzky.
Turning pointTurner is on an original programming push for its general entertainment channels in Latin America and partnering to tackle the OTT revolution.
Mitú's brand guyFormer Viacom exec Herb Scannell is on a mission to reach underserved millennial US Hispanics as head of digital outfit mitú.
Rules of RuizA+E Networks Latin America's Eduardo Ruiz believes he and his peers can only learn from the arrival of streamers like Netflix and Amazon.
Drillich commandsEndemol Shine Latino has honed its focus on the US Hispanic market, Brazil and Mexico, and set up a new joint venture in the latter.
Routing for successTV trade associations from the UK, Spain, France and South Korea have been stepping up their efforts to strengthen links with Latin America.
Olympusat mounts OTTSpanish-language faith and family distribution specialist Olympusat sees opportunities in OTT to expand the reach of multicultural content.
HITN runMike Nieves explains that Spanish-language US pubcaster HITN's SVoD service aims to help it keep pace with digital migration.
Imagen thatImagen Televisión is the first new free-to-air Mexican TV channel in more than two decades. Juan Pablo Matarredona outlines the network’s first year.
Rey of hopeEl Rey Network is striving to survive cord-cutting in the US by following a two-pronged distribution strategy for its ‘mass niche’ programming.
United visionMexico's Televisa has been expanding its relationship with US-based Univision, but the latter’s future is far from clear.
Nick's Lat Am tricksA spread of live-action originals from across the region and a Miami studio are key to Nickelodeon Lat Am's growth plans.
Trading upTV trade associations in Brazil and Argentina have become more active on the global stage of late, aiming to strengthen links between local and overseas players.
HBO's talent spotterHBO Latin America's Roberto Ríos is putting more emphasis on new talent and collaboration with the company’s international operations.
Conde's wayNBCUniversal's Cesar Conde explains how Telemundo is reinventing itself to keep pace with its changing audience.
Rewiring AztecaMexican broadcasting giant TV Azteca is aiming to grab a slice of the high-end scripted market with a new independent studio.
Globo ambitionBrazil’s biggest broadcaster, Globo, has led a major shift in the country’s scripted output over the past few years.
Mexican revolutionNew linear networks and OTT roll-outs are fuelling Mexican producers and enticing international operators aplenty.
Latino liaisonsTelenovelas remain the cornerstone of Lat Am TV, but global streamers have opened up new opportunities for international collaboration.
Territory Report: LATIN AMERICA
Report date: February 2018
