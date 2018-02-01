Home > Reports > Territory Report: LATIN AMERICA

Countries that were once dominated by homegrown broadcaster-controlled telenovelas are opening up as overseas streamers arrive on the scene and the US Hispanic market drives forward. This report explores how some of the biggest Latino players are evolving and the opportunities for those looking to do business in the region. It includes overviews of the opportunities for programme sales and coproduction in the most active markets, and details programme prices for commission and acquisitions.