Territory Report: Israel 2018

Israel is a hotbed of format creation and originator of some of the best-known TV dramas around, from Prisoners of War to Fauda, In Treatment and more.
While the country continues to invest in advancing its place on the global stage, dramatic change has come to the domestic broadcast landscape.
With a population of only around nine million, there are limited pay TV subscribers to fight over and the arrival of new OTT players, plus a declining ad market, has hit incumbents hard.
Meanwhile, the split last year of Channel 2 into Keshet 12 and Reshet 13 has intensified competition for commercial networks, with the latter now set for a potential merger with Channel 10.
But Israel continues to punch above its weight internationally, with US outlets keen to bet on the country’s entertainment formats, most recently Fox with The Four.
The C21Pro 2018 Israel Territory Report offers an in-depth look at the latest market developments and explores the opportunities for those looking to do business with the country.
The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
United frontUnited Studios of Israel has existed for almost as long as the nation itself, giving it a unique insight into the country’s TV environment.
ADD-ing upADD Content Agency is seeking international expansion after selling drama Fauda to Netflix and building its in-house production and talent units.
When Givon writesWhen Heroes Fly writer Omri Givon says that although Israeli drama budgets remain constrained, he refuses to let this restrict his imagination.
Flavour of the monthBeing part of a major European production group has shielded Israel’s July August Productions from the turbulence of its local market.
Shining exampleEndemol Shine Group is present in production markets all over the world, but its interest in Israel reflects a changing industry both locally and globally.
Tanin’s tacticsIndependent firm Tanin Productions has made a virtue out of focusing on the international market instead of major local broadcasters.
Levi heads homeHagai Levi, creator of In Treatment, talks about about his latest project, his approach to storytelling and returning ‘home’ to HBO.
Hop to itHop! Media Group, a prolific buyer of international children's programming, wants to maintain a strong presence across online and linear.
KAN-do attitudeIsrael’s revamped pubcaster KAN is forging ahead with a digital multiplatform strategy and a renewed commitment to local production.
Talit takes stockTalit is shielding itself from further upheaval in its domestic market by going back to its roots with international partnerships.
Rewriting ReshetA merger between Reshet 13 and Channel 10 is on the table as the reality of Israel’s new terrestrial franchises begins to bite.
Export earnersThe TV arm of the Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute is helping producers make the most of global opportunities and expand their horizons.
Dori's storyDori Media is among Israel’s import and export trailblazers and is placing ever greater emphasis on foreign markets in the face of challenges at home.
Works of ArtzaDafna Prenner, co-CEO of Artza Productions, discusses the Israeli firm's success with formats abroad as well as movies at home.
Taking aim with techAnaney Communications is leveraging its tech-savvy subsidiaries and its relationship with Viacom to stay one step ahead of its audience.
Gil battles for breathA major upheaval in Israel’s broadcast environment means launching local formats has become a tricky task, according to Gil Formats CEO Assaf Gil.
Keshet’s global marchKeshet Media Group is seeking further growth at home and abroad in keeping with its entrepreneurial spirit.
Beyond bordersIsraeli TV rose to global prominence on the back of scripted series such as Prisoners of War and In Treatment. So what next?
Israel's watershed yearIsrael is renowned for exporting drama and entertainment formats but faces major challenges at home, writes Omri Marcus, introducing the C21Pro Israel Territory Report.
Territory Report: Israel 2018
Report date: June 2018
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]