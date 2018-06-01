Home > Reports > Territory Report: Israel 2018

Israel is a hotbed of format creation and originator of some of the best-known TV dramas around, from Prisoners of War to Fauda, In Treatment and more.



While the country continues to invest in advancing its place on the global stage, dramatic change has come to the domestic broadcast landscape.



With a population of only around nine million, there are limited pay TV subscribers to fight over and the arrival of new OTT players, plus a declining ad market, has hit incumbents hard.



Meanwhile, the split last year of Channel 2 into Keshet 12 and Reshet 13 has intensified competition for commercial networks, with the latter now set for a potential merger with Channel 10.



But Israel continues to punch above its weight internationally, with US outlets keen to bet on the country’s entertainment formats, most recently Fox with The Four.



The C21Pro 2018 Israel Territory Report offers an in-depth look at the latest market developments and explores the opportunities for those looking to do business with the country.



The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.