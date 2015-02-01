Programming the Pluralist Generation

Report chapters:
Plurals by the numbersNico Franks reflects on a season of articles that has profiled the names, trends and technologies shaking up the children's market.
Cracking the codeA digital-savvy generation of viewers requires a whole different kind of programming. Could coding provide the inspiration?
The gender agendaAs the categorisation of toys by gender comes under increasing scrutiny, how should producers approach the subject with their programming?
Awesome ambitionAwesomeness TV's Beth Greve on the company’s growth, challenges, investment, scripted content and future plans.
Collective futureCollective Digital Studio’s Gary Binkow believes recent investment in so-called ‘MCNs’ validates the value of the online audience.
Hop to the beatHopster, the SVoD and learning app for preschoolers, will find itself sparring with some major OTT players as it prepares to enter new markets.
Fuhu prescribes tabletsFuhu, the Californian tech firm behind the Nabi kids' gadget, reveals why it isn't concerned by the recent drop in tablet sales.
Sticking to the scriptNew Form Digital is aiming to dispel the myth that shortform content is the only way to go when producing mobile-friendly content for kids online.
Independent thinkingAnimation veteran Fred Seibert outlines the ways his multi-channel network Frederator is exploring new business models online.
Taking on the GoliathsHow can indie authors and producers find traction in a world dominated by mega-franchises and global players?
Rebels with a causeTwo leading Disney execs reveal how the company has angled its properties Evermoor and Star Wars Rebels towards the plurals.
Embracing OTTChildren are turning to OTT services in huge numbers and France has seen a surge in new players. Marie-Agnès Bruneau reports.
Moving with the timesSharalyn Orr of US research firm Frank N Magid Associates explains the key factors to remember when producing for plurals.
Across the ViddiverseMalcolm Bird of youth network Viddiverse on the importance of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and the arrival of YouTube Kids.
Not kidding aroundMike Lowe of SVoD service Kidoodle.TV outlines why partnerships with online talent are the key to tapping into the "swipe generation."
Seeing the lightUS distributor Cinedigm believes OTT is the future and is prioritising preschool, kids and tween audiences with its new digital channels.
App to the futureThe YouTube Kids app marks the start of a bid by Google to take an even firmer grip on children’s media.
Adapt or dieIt's the challenge of large multinationals like Disney, Turner and Viacom to remain flexible enough to keep up with the kids.
Maker movesMaker Studios' president of international tells Nico Franks why kids are shunning linear TV in favour of online.
Meet the pluralsChristian Kurz of Viacom International Media Networks tells Nico Franks how Nickelodeon is getting to grips with plurals.
The generation gameNico Franks explores how traditional producers and broadcasters can keep up with 'plurals'.
Programming the Pluralist Generation
Report date: March 2015
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Nico Franks
Email: [email protected]