Programming the Pluralist Generation

 

Report chapters:

Plurals by the numbers
 Nico Franks reflects on a season of articles that has profiled the names, trends and technologies shaking up the children's market.
Cracking the code
 A digital-savvy generation of viewers requires a whole different kind of programming. Could coding provide the inspiration?
The gender agenda
 As the categorisation of toys by gender comes under increasing scrutiny, how should producers approach the subject with their programming?
Awesome ambition
 Awesomeness TV's Beth Greve on the company’s growth, challenges, investment, scripted content and future plans.
Collective future
 Collective Digital Studio’s Gary Binkow believes recent investment in so-called ‘MCNs’ validates the value of the online audience.
Hop to the beat
 Hopster, the SVoD and learning app for preschoolers, will find itself sparring with some major OTT players as it prepares to enter new markets.
Fuhu prescribes tablets
 Fuhu, the Californian tech firm behind the Nabi kids' gadget, reveals why it isn't concerned by the recent drop in tablet sales.
Sticking to the script
 New Form Digital is aiming to dispel the myth that shortform content is the only way to go when producing mobile-friendly content for kids online.
Independent thinking
 Animation veteran Fred Seibert outlines the ways his multi-channel network Frederator is exploring new business models online.
Taking on the Goliaths
How can indie authors and producers find traction in a world dominated by mega-franchises and global players?
Rebels with a cause
 Two leading Disney execs reveal how the company has angled its properties Evermoor and Star Wars Rebels towards the plurals.
Embracing OTT
 Children are turning to OTT services in huge numbers and France has seen a surge in new players. Marie-Agnès Bruneau reports.
Moving with the times
 Sharalyn Orr of US research firm Frank N Magid Associates explains the key factors to remember when producing for plurals.
Across the Viddiverse
 Malcolm Bird of youth network Viddiverse on the importance of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and the arrival of YouTube Kids.
Not kidding around
 Mike Lowe of SVoD service Kidoodle.TV outlines why partnerships with online talent are the key to tapping into the "swipe generation."
Seeing the light
 US distributor Cinedigm believes OTT is the future and is prioritising preschool, kids and tween audiences with its new digital channels.
App to the future
 The YouTube Kids app marks the start of a bid by Google to take an even firmer grip on children’s media.
Adapt or die
 It's the challenge of large multinationals like Disney, Turner and Viacom to remain flexible enough to keep up with the kids.
Maker moves
 Maker Studios' president of international tells Nico Franks why kids are shunning linear TV in favour of online.
Meet the plurals
 Christian Kurz of Viacom International Media Networks tells Nico Franks how Nickelodeon is getting to grips with plurals.
PewDiePie
The generation game
 Nico Franks explores how traditional producers and broadcasters can keep up with 'plurals'.
