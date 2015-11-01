Home > Reports > C21’s MCN Report 2015

The explosion of YouTube over the last 10 years has prompted a parallel proliferation of companies keen to help next generation content creators build fan followings, brand recognition, skill sets and revenues. Traditional media has fallen over itself to invest in so-called multi-channel networks and the space has advanced so fast that the term no longer adequately describes the vast array of production, talent management, distribution and technology specialists which inhabit it. The C21Pro 2015 MCN Report shines a spotlight on those at the heart of this revolution – the new breed of 'digital first' innovators, operating in an environment where audiences often dwarf those of established television channels.The 21 chapters in this C21 report will publish here daily over the coming weeks.