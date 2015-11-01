C21’s MCN Report 2015

The explosion of YouTube over the last 10 years has prompted a parallel proliferation of companies keen to help next generation content creators build fan followings, brand recognition, skill sets and revenues. Traditional media has fallen over itself to invest in so-called multi-channel networks and the space has advanced so fast that the term no longer adequately describes the vast array of production, talent management, distribution and technology specialists which inhabit it. The C21Pro 2015 MCN Report shines a spotlight on those at the heart of this revolution – the new breed of 'digital first' innovators, operating in an environment where audiences often dwarf those of established television channels.The 21 chapters in this C21 report will publish here daily over the coming weeks.
Making an impactMaker Studios became the poster child of YouTube channels when Disney bought it last year – but the deal's true value has yet to emerge.
On the whistleEuropean satcaster Sky is known for its heavy investment in football rights. How does its stake in online brand Whistle Sports fits with its strategy?
Collective thinkingProSiebenSat.1 took a majority stake in US-based MCN Collective Digital Studios. Sebastian Weil and Michael Green explain why.
Toolkit for YouTubersBerlin-based Divimove was acquired by FremantleMedia a year ago and is now waving the European flag for MCNs.
Looney toonsChannel Frederator Network has attracted a cult following online as a place to watch thousands of weird and wonderful cartoons.
Joining the dotsAs one of the fastest growing next-generation media companies in the UK, Little Dot Studios is bridging the gap between traditional TV and online.
Aiming 2b top2btube executive chairman Bastian Manintveld bills the newly launched MCN as ‘the most ambitious network for Spanish-language creators.’
Cooking with gasBarry Taylor and Jamie Spafford of SORTEDfood reveal how a YouTube cooking channel run by guys who can't cook has become a break-out hit.
Above and BeyondEndemol’s merger with Shine Group last year has given the Big Brother producer’s MCN business Endemol Beyond added firepower.
In a different leagueCopa90 was the YouTube football channel without any football rights, but three years after launching it's expanding into the US. Tom Thirlwall outlines its strategy.
Fashioning growthIt’s a year since RTL Group took control of StyleHaul, a fashion-focused MCN with YouTube stars such as Zoella and Super Seven Girls on its roster.
MTG zooms aheadNordic broadcasters have been at the forefront of the digital evolution over recent years, and for one outfit it’s resulted in a summer of frenetic M&A activity.
United outlookUnited Screens began as a music-focused MCN centred on the Nordic region but has since diversified its business and moved into all manner of genres.
Defying the oddsDefy Media is hoping to learn from the mistakes of traditional media by retaining ownership of its IP and controlling its own delivery systems.
Broad ambitionsShahrzad Rafati’s BroadbandTV was acquired by RTL Group in 2013 and has since seen its numbers soar. How is the business scaling?
Gleaming portfolioDominic Smales started digital talent management firm Gleam Futures on his laptop. Now he represents some of YouTube's biggest stars.
Increasingly awesomeAwesomenessTV is vying to become a global talent network providing content to teens and tweens online, on TV and in movie theatres around the world.
Zealous appetiteZealot Networks was founded by former Maker Studios CEO Danny Zappin last year and has since embarked on a major acquisitions drive.
Latino learningLatino-focused MCN MiTu calls itself a media agency, having transformed through funding from backers including The Chernin Group and AMC Networks.
Full tiltUS-based Fullscreen has evolved fast since AT&T and The Chernin Group acquired a majority stake in the business, says founder George Strompolos.
Report date: November 2015
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
