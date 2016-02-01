C21’s Global Drama Trends Report 2016

The number of TV dramas has exploded in recent years, but has the industry reached a peak?
Traditional TV is being forced to invest ever more heavily in high quality while at the same time having to recalibrate legacy businesses in order to keep up with new on-demand players.
The number of original scripted series on US networks last year topped 400 and while the there’s little doubt we're witnessing a golden age of drama, some predict a bubble is about to burst.
The C21Pro 2016 Drama Report, produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly, explores this issue and others top of mind for those at the forefront of the international TV business this year and beyond.
The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
That’s a wrapRather than there being too many series around, Michael Pickard argues that there is simply not enough time to watch them all.
Making a killingDanish pubcaster DR has become one of the most influential drama commissioning channels of the past decade, but what’s its secret?
Watch your languageSubtitles are now a familiar element of many TV dramas, but how are languages changing the stories we watch and the way shows are made?
Drama at its peakPeaky Blinders producer Caryn Mandabach tells Michael Pickard why she isn’t concerned by the so-called drama glut.
Demanding timesThe impact Netflix and Amazon have had on drama budgets has been well documented but the wider market implications are only now being understood.
The write stuffMoney talks in drama as in any other business, but support for the creative minds behind the hits is becoming increasingly important.
Crowning gloryThe CEO of Left Bank Pictures discusses Netflix's impact on the UK drama industry and why the scripted boom isn't necessarily all good news.
Working in the marginsMany broadcasters want big-budget dramas but few can fully fund them, which puts third-party contributions in sharper focus.
State of the nationDrama execs from Amazon, Entertainment One, StudioCanal and BBC Worldwide offer their views on the trends and issues confronting the industry.
Sky highUK pay TV broadcaster Sky has put its money where its mouth is in the search for compelling original drama.
Leaving the crime sceneA trio of leading Nordic producers tell Andrew Dickens why the region’s drama needs to expand beyond crime programming.
Bigger and betterITV's Steve November promises more drama over the next two years and wants the channel to be the ‘place of choice’ for new and established talent.
Out of the comfort zoneNBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's networks are delving into new genres and production approaches as they seek to stand out from the crowd.
Financial affairsFinancing drama is hugely competitive but have budgets peaked and how are business models adapting?
A brave new worldWith a reported US$2bn annual content budget, Amazon Studios drama chief Morgan Wandell is enjoying his status as prime disruptor of traditional TV.
Spying out trendsAvril Blondelot, international research manager at TV market specialist Eurodata TV Worldwide, considers the latest trends in European drama.
Format or finished?Drama has become an international commodity but should you sell the format or the finished tape? Richard Middleton reports.
Getting engagedBBC America’s Sarah Barnett is looking for returnable hits that appeal to social media-driven viewers and keep them coming back to the cable channel.
Dramatic entranceMark Greenberg of Epix argues that more is better as he outlines his original production strategy for the seven-year-old joint venture.
What’s on nextIf TV is at ‘peak drama’ point how long can it last, Michael Pickard asks Rebecca Eaton, Gareth Neame, Chris Rice and Greg Brenman.
Too much Landgraf?Jonathan Webdale introduces C21’s Global Drama Trends Report 2016, produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly.
C21’s Global Drama Trends Report 2016
Report date: February 2016
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]