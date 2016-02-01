Home > Reports > C21’s Global Drama Trends Report 2016

The number of TV dramas has exploded in recent years, but has the industry reached a peak?



Traditional TV is being forced to invest ever more heavily in high quality while at the same time having to recalibrate legacy businesses in order to keep up with new on-demand players.



The number of original scripted series on US networks last year topped 400 and while the there’s little doubt we're witnessing a golden age of drama, some predict a bubble is about to burst.



The C21Pro 2016 Drama Report, produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly, explores this issue and others top of mind for those at the forefront of the international TV business this year and beyond.



The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.