Home > Reports > Global Drama Trends 2020

With Apple and Disney introducing their own streamers and WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal soon to follow suit, the appetite for flagship dramas that help each stand out is only growing, causing ripples across the industry.



With Netflix – so long the standard-bearer of the past decade’s scripted boom – under pressure to accelerate production and Amazon challenged too, the doyens of the digital revolution are being forced to reset in the face of unprecedented competition.



Broadcasters, meanwhile, still champions of some of the greatest shows on screen, may be beset but remain bold – determined to maintain their position and go toe-to-toe with those that would topple them, weaving ever more elaborate deals to do so.



For writers and producers it’s boom time, but concerns linger that viewers are spoilt for choice and TV drama’s golden age is akin to Dutch tulip mania or the dotcom bubble, surely set to burst.



The C21Pro 2020 Global Drama Trends Report, produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly, explores these issues and more. The chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.