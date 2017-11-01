Global Drama Trends 2020

With Apple and Disney introducing their own streamers and WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal soon to follow suit, the appetite for flagship dramas that help each stand out is only growing, causing ripples across the industry.
With Netflix – so long the standard-bearer of the past decade’s scripted boom – under pressure to accelerate production and Amazon challenged too, the doyens of the digital revolution are being forced to reset in the face of unprecedented competition.
Broadcasters, meanwhile, still champions of some of the greatest shows on screen, may be beset but remain bold – determined to maintain their position and go toe-to-toe with those that would topple them, weaving ever more elaborate deals to do so.
For writers and producers it’s boom time, but concerns linger that viewers are spoilt for choice and TV drama’s golden age is akin to Dutch tulip mania or the dotcom bubble, surely set to burst.
The C21Pro 2020 Global Drama Trends Report, produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly, explores these issues and more. The chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
2020 vision #2Nigerian writer and director Roye Okupe and Trace Media chief content officer Nathalie Morley offer their thoughts on the state of TV drama, plus the challenges and opportunities ahead.
2020 vision #1Execs from Federation Entertainment, Bavaria Fiction and All3Media International offer their thoughts on the state of TV drama.
The spoils of warKarin Heijink of pay TV channels and products at European satcaster Viasat World outlines her strategy in a changing drama business.
French connectionsNathalie Biancolli, director of acquisitions and international fiction at public broadcaster France Télévisions, says coproduction is the way forward in the SVoD age.
At the cutting edgeDr Simone Emmelius outlines the challenges faced by German public broadcaster ZDF and offers her take on how the drama business is changing.
Manila on the marchFilipino content is steadily finding an audience in a growing number of global markets, and GMA Worldwide is in the vanguard.
A new role for moviesWhile demand among linear networks for telemovies has waned, the growth of VoD and rising production budgets are providing new scope for one-offs.
Courting controversyMexican studio Dopamine is looking for trouble with its latest big drama and isn’t scared of stirring up debate when choosing projects.
The Brazilian beatBrazil's Globo has made a major investment in production facilities as it steps up output of drama series for both domestic and international audiences.
Immersion therapyNetflix’s Bandersnatch has brought interactive drama into the mainstream but some in the business are looking further ahead.
Mid Eastern momentThere’s no shortage of domestic dramas being produced in the Middle East, but could more of them break out internationally as their budgets grow?
India’s ascentIndian drama is taking off at home and abroad, largely thanks to SVoD platforms, according to producers from the subcontinent.
Playing the fieldParamount TV on the shifting sands of streaming, whether we will ever reach ‘peak TV’ and how the ViacomCBS merger will affect the business.
Sound adviceAs well as creating a new form of audio storytelling, podcasts are giving television producers new sources of intellectual property to develop.
The short answerWith shortform series hot properties right now, players in this burgeoning sector discuss methods for monetisation.
Behind the moneySebastien Raybaud and his firm Anton are moving beyond funding other people’s shows into developing originals to exploit a gap in the market.
Taking on VoDThe drama business has had to become increasingly creative and collaborative as the streaming boom drives up production budgets and competition.
More, more, moreAhead of C21’s International Drama Summit 2019, we surveyed the industry on the critical issues of the day and asked delegates to name the show they covet most.
