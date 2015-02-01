C21’s Digital Buyers Report 2015

It's 18 months since C21's last report into the new breed of digital buyers reshaping the traditional TV business. In such a fast-paced environment much has changed in that time. C21's 2015 Digital Buyers report tracks these shifts – the evolution of the leading players, the emergence of new ones – and offers a comprehensive global perspective on where the opportunities lie for producers and distributors aiming to engage with them.
Report chapters:
The 800-pound gorillaThe VoD landscape has changed at breakneck pace since C21’s 2013 Digital Buyers Report but Netflix’s inexorable rise has been a constant.
Play time for LebaraAfter a decade serving migrants' communication needs, international telco Lebara has become the newest player on the European OTT scene.
Nordic VoD hots upWith Spotify now getting in on the act and broadcasters transforming their business models, SVoD is showing no sign of slowing down in the Nordics.
iflix flicks the switchMalaysia-based iflix has secured several major content deals as it plots Southeast Asian expansion, writes Andrew Dickens.
Crowded houseAustralia was late to the subscription VoD game but a rush of well-supported local services has launched with the arrival of Netflix. Can they all survive?
Reaching fever pitchHaving built its business on Asian soaps for the US, DramaFever is turning to European content as buyers circle the firm.
Hulu hits its strideAfter years of uncertainty, during which its main rivals surged ahead in original production and global expansion, Hulu seems to have found its niche
Raising the gameNetflix's arrrival in Germany prompted the country’s existing VoD operators to raise their game. But can they all survive?
Youku stays on topThe Chinese online video market is becoming ever-more crowded – but Youku Tudou is fighting to keep the lead.
Amazon's bottom lineAmazon is often spoken of in the same breath as Netflix when it comes to video streaming, but has their rivalry been overstated?
Mid East manoeuvresIcflix is making waves in the Middle Eastern VoD market but international giants are starting to make their presence felt in the region.
Crackle carves nicheCrackle’s Eric Berger claims the Sony VoD service's ad-funded model and pay TV-style programming mean it is positioned strongly in a crowded market.
Point of ViewsterSwitzerland-based VoD service Viewster is aiming for growth by positioning itself as the European market leader in Japanese animé.
Wuaki racesSpain’s Wuaki.tv aims to become the top destination in Europe to buy and rent premium content online. But Netflix is about to land on its doorstep.
Feeding CuriosityFactual-only SVoD platform CuriosityStream, from the founder of Discovery Channel, is stocking up on content and ordering bold and expensive originals.
Shomi the moneyShomi's Marni Shulman says the VoD service is looking for 'hidden gems' as the Canadian streaming battle heats up.
Canadian cravingsMike Cosentino says deals with US firms HBO and Showtime stand Crave TV in good stead in the fight against rivals like Netflix.
Hidden from VuWith its vast annual content budget, white-label provider Vubiquity is one of the lesser known players in the vanguard of VoD buying.
Streaming northBanaxi has been building its presence in the Mediterranean and now has its sights set firmly on CEE’s VoD landscape.
Cirkus comes to townUK video-on-demand company Cirkus is making a name for itself by providing “great British TV content” to the Nordics and beyond.
Eastern promiseVoyo’s Petr Horak is confident the VoD site is in a strong position to take on the newcomers entering Eastern Europe’s streaming landscape.
