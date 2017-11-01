Home > Reports > Digital Buyers 2019

It’s a whole new world from November when Apple and Disney enter the video streaming race, seeking to topple Netflix and Amazon’s dominance of the video-on-demand landscape. Apple TV+ and Disney+ will arrive in the US ahead of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock, both of which are due in the spring of 2020 and are expected to ultimately expand internationally along with the likes of Hulu. All are powering up their own distinct offerings, in the studios’ case drawing on existing content libraries but at the same time lining up an array of originals and third-party acquisitions. Around the world there are myriad others, big and small, some favouring the monthly paid model, others ad-supported – an approach gaining traction as analysts warn of multiple subscription fatigue. Meanwhile, broadcasters are banding together to protect their own interests, presenting rich scope for producers and distributors now finding that existing global SVoD players are becoming more flexible over rights as a result of these changing dynamics. The C21Pro 2019 Digital Buyers Report tracks these shifts and offers a comprehensive perspective on where the greatest opportunities lie for content owners, profiling key players over 21 chapters that will publish here in the coming weeks.