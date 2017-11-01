Digital Buyers 2019

It’s a whole new world from November when Apple and Disney enter the video streaming race, seeking to topple Netflix and Amazon’s dominance of the video-on-demand landscape. Apple TV+ and Disney+ will arrive in the US ahead of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock, both of which are due in the spring of 2020 and are expected to ultimately expand internationally along with the likes of Hulu. All are powering up their own distinct offerings, in the studios’ case drawing on existing content libraries but at the same time lining up an array of originals and third-party acquisitions. Around the world there are myriad others, big and small, some favouring the monthly paid model, others ad-supported – an approach gaining traction as analysts warn of multiple subscription fatigue. Meanwhile, broadcasters are banding together to protect their own interests, presenting rich scope for producers and distributors now finding that existing global SVoD players are becoming more flexible over rights as a result of these changing dynamics. The C21Pro 2019 Digital Buyers Report tracks these shifts and offers a comprehensive perspective on where the greatest opportunities lie for content owners, profiling key players over 21 chapters that will publish here in the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Feast or famineApple TV+ and Disney+ have landed but not all analysts are convinced they, HBO Max or others, can dethrone the market leader.
Netflix's new worldNetflix faces unprecedented competition from a flurry of new arrivals on the scene, but the world’s leading video streamer remains unruffled.
Proud PeacockNBCUniversal streaming service Peacock will take a different approach from new US studio-backed rivals when it lands next year.
Honing HuluAfter years of uncertainty, the important role Hulu could play in The Walt Disney Company's global streaming revolution is becoming clearer.
Pantaflix flips the switchGerman VoD service Pantaflix, which supplies third-party streamers, is also seeking content that will broaden the appeal of its own offerings.
High hopesSouth-East Asian SVoD player Hooq has added an AVoD option and is also keenly watching developments with HBO Max.
Hot TopicLaunched as a video-centric magazine service, First Look Media’s Topic is now poised to enter the SVoD space, targeting culturally curious viewers.
Pluto TV enters orbitPluto TV, which set out to distinguish itself among streamers via an ad-supported linear model, is now supercharged after being bought out by Viacom.
Arabian rightsWhile Netflix has begun commissioning its own originals in MENA, Starz Play Arabia is focusing on acquisitions and partnerships.
Indian summerIN10 Media’s new Indian streaming service, DocuBay, is expanding its catalogue, presenting an opportunity for both filmmakers and distributors.
Shaping ShowmaxSouth African SVoD service Showmax has fared better than others, thanks to being part of a larger organisation and a growing emphasis on originals.
Disney+ lifts offThe launch of Disney+ in the US, Canada and the Netherlands marks a watershed moment for the entertainment giant's new direct-to-consumer strategy.
BritBox UK beginsWith an increasing number of SVoD services entering the industry, UK-focused BBC-ITV joint venture BritBox is aiming to set itself apart from the competition.
Tubi tunes upTubi TV claims to offer the world’s largest library of AVoD content and is expanding rapidly outside the US while seeking to expand its catalogue.
Facebook on WatchIt’s two years since Facebook moved into video streaming, but despite rapid growth and a global presence, it has yet to make a major impact.
Apple TV+ arrivesAfter years of speculation, tech giant Apple has entered the growing streaming market with its own SVoD service, Apple TV+.
Max powerAT&T has taken the wraps off HBO Max, the streamer it will launch next year, fuelled by originals, an impressive programming heritage and an appetite for acquisitions.
Primed for businessAmazon Prime Video is pursuing a "less is more" strategy while placing big bets on the likes of Lord of the Rings, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and sports.
Joyn forcesProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery joint venture Joyn is aiming to become Germany’s streaming platform of choice by taking on Amazon and Netflix.
A whole new worldWhile Netflix has long enjoyed its position on the throne of video streaming, a wave of new competitors is about to change the game.
