C21’s Formats Report 2018

The international format industry continues to fascinate both creatives and bean counters in the television business. The notion of coming up with an innovative billionaire-dollar idea and watching it roll out into scores of territories is the Holy Grail for many. However, the business landscape is changing fast, with new entrants in the development, production, distribution and commissioning sectors. There are new threats, opportunities and money swilling around the industry – likewise, new expectations about ROI and what a hit actually looks like these days. Last year, C21’s Format Report 2017 covered a lot of ground. This ranged from the industry’s new relationship with the very idea of the Next Big Thing and how the globalisation of culture was leading to a homogenisation of development, to the old guard giving way to a new generation of IP developers in what were once licensee markets. This year, for C21’s Format Report 2018, we have another selection of trends that are being felt across the format industry. The nature of trends is they have long roots, so some of these might already be on your radar, some might not. But either way they’re impacting your business and should be reflected in your future format strategy.
Report chapters:
An ever-changing industryThis year's International Formats Report ends with an exploration of the trends now being felt in the international formats business.
Re-making a MillionaireStellify Media is making a name in rebooted formats. But co-founder Kieran Doherty doesn’t believe the trend for reboots is obstructing new ideas.
Korea strikes a balanceThe trade in scripted formats was the talk of the town at this month's Busan Contents Market in South Korea.
Situation criticalUS cable has driven factual formats for decades, but as revenues and subscribers decline, new business models are required.
Rise of the machinesAre futuristic, technology-driven entertainment formats finally entering the mainstream?
Asia acceleratesWith US demand for Korean and Japanese drama IP increasing, how is Asia’s scripted formats boom likely to evolve?
Aiming for the starsCelebrity exec producers are rising fast as both new and traditional platforms chase after the oxygen of publicity.
Scripted on the moveDigital shortform scripted formats are beginning to break through in the battle for younger, more mobile viewers.
No more normalArabelle Pouliot-Di Crescenzo of Kabo International reflects on how increased risk and cultural changes are affecting the global formats business.
Canada format freezeC21’s Canada correspondent Adam Benzine explores the factors limiting the export of the country’s TV formats to the international market.
Right on the nailDan Cutforth of Top Chef prodco Magical Elves talks about the origins of Netflix’s latest closed-ended format, Nailed It.
Brussels muscles inDuring its annual format trends session at MipFormats, C21 revealed that Belgium is fast becoming a hotspot for format innovation.
Blasts from the pastGameshow and talent formats from yesteryear are hogging primetime once again. What does this reflect about the industry?
The SVoD factorOTT platforms, once known for their bingeworthy serialised dramas, have this year shown that episodic reality works on SVoD too.
Idol chatAmerican Idol’s reboot on ABC says a lot about the formats industry, the power of brands and the challenges of IP creation, says Rob Mills.
Loose talkTalkshows are moving out of the studio as producers around the world seek to put a novel stamp on this fast-evolving genre.
Feeling FAANGs biteMIPTV: The growing influence of digital online players on the formats business was obvious over the two days of MipFormats.
Top formats of 2017As part of its Formats Report for Pro subscribers, C21 has collated more than 170 of the most exciting formats of the year.
Our survey said...Kicking off our annual Formats Report in the premium PRO strand, we take a look at the headline results of the seventh C21 Formats Survey.
C21’s Formats Report 2018
Report date: April 2018
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Ed Waller
