C21’s Formats Report 2017

The global formats industry is an ever-changing beast, where expectations are high, both creatively and financially, and the industry’s pioneering old guard are finding themselves losing market share to aspiring Young Turks (both metaphorically and often literally) that have picked up the ball and are running with it.Things have certainly changed from the heady heights of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the entire television industry seemed to be dominated not by specific programmes or genres but by ideas – ideas that had lucrative local iterations and changed hands for millions of dollars.But if anything sums up the new reality for developers of original TV formats, it is the recent news that US network ABC, rather than take a punt on a new unscripted idea to freshen up its schedules for next season, instead opted to revive a 15-year-old talent show that was a hit on a rival network.In this new C21 Pro report, C21’s editorial team has come up with the biggest trends that are currently sweeping the sector. Some you might be aware of, others not, but either way they’re impacting your business and should be reflected in your format strategy going forwards. The 21 chapters in this report will be published here over the coming weeks.