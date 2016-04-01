Home > Reports > C21’s Formats Report 2016

The international format business is changing fast, with the dominant suppliers from relatively risk-friendly markets like the UK and the Netherlands now facing competition from hot, out-of-the-box ideas devised in places that were once only importers of formats. In this new C21 Pro report, we explore trends in those two market-leading European territories and also one up-and-coming territory that has made a name for itself in the format business by carving out a big part of the Asian market: South Korea. We will also look at developments in other territories expanding into the format business and report the findings of C21’s Annual Format Survey, which includes responses and feedback from more than 200 industry executives about the key issues of the day. Among those issues are the impact of consolidation on an industry that relies on creativity; different rights situations from independent producers around the world; and whether the seemingly never-ending search for the Next Big Thing is a worthwhile pursuit or not. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.