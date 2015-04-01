C21’s Formats Report 2015

This C21 PRO report provides the latest analysis of trends within the formats business. It includes the findings of the annual C21 Formats Survey and details of what the world’s leading channels are commissioning and buying. It is required reading for anyone working in the formats business.
Report chapters:
Next turn of the wheelSky1’s Adam MacDonald tells Richard Middleton the channel is looking for the "next big, fresh entertainment idea."
Straight to the sourceITV’s acquisition of The Voice creator Talpa Media looks certain to boost the UK broadcaster’s search for entertainment shows.
Sea change at C5Changes are afoot at Channel 5 under new owner Viacom, which wants to increase the channel’s share of younger-adult viewers.
Combined effortChannel 4 hopes its merged entertainment and fact ent commissioning teams can deliver ‘game-changing’ formats.
Recipe for successThe UK’s BBC1 is looking for entertainment shows that can deliver audience figures comparable to those of hit format Bake Off.
TV1 finding its feetTanzania’s fledgling TV1 is upping its local content and production ambitions across factual, entertainment and drama to take on its rivals.
Putting digital firstTV4’s digital transformation has changed the way the Swedish channel thinks about commissioning.
Changing tackSVT has stepped back from over-formatted factual entertainment shows and is increasing its digital commissions.
La 1 battles backTVE’s flagship generalist channel La 1 is searching for a new talent show as it seeks to claw back lost ground from its rivals.
Keeping the faithTelecinco has managed to strengthen its previously under-threat position as Spain’s top channel despite a lack of changes to its content strategy.
Reality rulesAtresmedia’s Spanish flagship channel Antena 3 has changed gear in search of further growth, putting reality back in its schedule.
Prime targetRomania's Antena 1 is seeking growth on the back of new formats as it works to strengthen its primetime. Gün Akyuz reports.
Entertaining ideasNorway's TVNorge continues to grow, taking risks and earning rewards across its broadening slate of local commissions. Gün Akyuz reports.
Shiny floor polished offNPO1 rolled out a revised content strategy to absorb impending budget cuts as it worked to maintain its market lead.
Talent scoutPay network Sky Uno uses entertainment genres to appeal to a family audience, especially large-scale local talent formats.
Put to the testItalian pubcaster Rai Due is reclaiming audience share thanks to new primetime formats and content experiments.
One to watchBattling fierce market fragmentation and hefty budget cuts, flagship Italian pubcaster Rai Uno lost ground last year.
Playing it safeItaly’s Canale 5 has seen improved performance over the past couple of seasons by airing a number of well-known and well-established formats.
On the huntRTÉ’s Grainne McAleer reveals that the pubcaster is seeking original and authentic factual entertainment and lifestyle shows.
Comedy goldIndia’s Big Magic, which successfully relaunched with a comedy focus last year, is looking for international formats and operates an ‘open door’ policy towards indie prodcos.
Reaping the rewardsANT1’s carefully managed content strategy has helped it return to the top of the viewing charts. Now it’s seeking to invest more in primetime.
Strength in schedulingZDF, Germany’s market leader in overall viewing, expects new entertainment shows and strong schedules to keep it on top for a fourth consecutive year.
Solid foundationsSat.1 MD Nicolas Paalzow is looking to build on the channel’s return to growth last year. Dieter Brockmeyer reports.
Stopping the slideRTL is facing challenges in retaining its position amid increasing fragmentation and strengthened public service broadcasters in Germany.
Testing timesTF1 is continuing to try out new formats as it works to maintain its momentum against fierce competition in the French market.
Fresh ideasFrench commercial channel M6 is working to update its formats line-up as it battles audience fragmentation. Marie-Agnès Bruneau reports.
Age appropriateFrance Télévisions’ DTT channel France 4 is tasked with serving kids in the afternoons while offering innovative programming to young adults in the evenings.
Putting fun firstTV2 Zulu is bucking viewer fragmentation by targeting younger Danes with an unashamedly fun-filled schedule. Gün Akyuz reports.
Finding the formulaGün Akyuz assesses the bid by Danish broadcaster TV2 to revamp the content strategy of its flagship channel.
State of independentsDieter Brockmeyer looks at the challenges facing ATV, one of only two independent players in Austria’s highly competitive TV market.
Ratings reboundNetwork Ten ended the 2014 ratings year as the only Australian free-to-air network to increase its audience among 25-54s.
Magnificent SevenThe Seven Network’s primary channel won the primetime ratings battle in Australia in 2014, a feat it has managed every year since 2007.
Fox8 tops food chainFox8 remained the top channel on Australia's Foxtel platform in 2014, with the help of an original sports-related reality format.
ABC budget blowA cut in government funding last year has implications for local content from Australian pubcaster ABC. Don Groves reports.
Scripted surges aheadC21's new series of articles examining the international formats business suggests scripted properties continue to command the most interest.
