C21’s Digital Buyers Report 2017

Netflix and Amazon continue to dominate the video-on-demand landscape but with Apple and Facebook entering the fray the global map of digital buyers reshaping television is itself being redrawn again. It’s two years since C21’sinto this new breed of players and during this time several have hit the wall while the market leaders have forged ahead – extending their global presence, raising budgets ever higher and putting a price on premium content in many instances beyond the reach of traditional industry constituents. But at the same time new pretenders are emerging – some with global ambitions, some dedicated to protecting their home turf – and unease among producers over accepting sizeable pay cheques in exchange for worldwide rights means the big beasts of SVoD are having to recalibrate deal structures. C21's 2017 Digital Buyers Report tracks these shifts and offers a comprehensive global perspective on where the opportunities lie for producers and distributors, profiling key players over 21 chapters that will publish here in the coming weeks.