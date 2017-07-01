C21’s Digital Buyers Report 2017

Netflix and Amazon continue to dominate the video-on-demand landscape but with Apple and Facebook entering the fray the global map of digital buyers reshaping television is itself being redrawn again. It’s two years since C21’s last report into this new breed of players and during this time several have hit the wall while the market leaders have forged ahead – extending their global presence, raising budgets ever higher and putting a price on premium content in many instances beyond the reach of traditional industry constituents. But at the same time new pretenders are emerging – some with global ambitions, some dedicated to protecting their home turf – and unease among producers over accepting sizeable pay cheques in exchange for worldwide rights means the big beasts of SVoD are having to recalibrate deal structures. C21's 2017 Digital Buyers Report tracks these shifts and offers a comprehensive global perspective on where the opportunities lie for producers and distributors, profiling key players over 21 chapters that will publish here in the coming weeks.
The award goes to…In the history of TV’s evolution from a broadcast medium to one delivered over the internet, 2017 will be deemed a turning point.
Facebook futuresAs Facebook enters the original video fray with a budget said to top US$1bn, CSS Insight's Paolo Pescatore reflects on what this means for the industry.
Spanish stepsA rebrand and an ambitious European expansion are at the heart of Spanish streamer Rakuten TV (formerly Wuaki.TV)’s mission.
Hulu's taleHulu took an impressive haul at the Emmys and with a growing budget is increasingly challenging Netflix and Amazon on their home turf.
Iflix flexes its musclesA flurry of headline-grabbing deals, appointments and launches mean Malaysia's iflix is building up a head of steam.
Pick of the bunchSVoD services are in short supply around the Adriatic, largely due to piracy. But local operator Pickbox wants to do something about it
Hooq shotPan-regional SVoD platform Hooq is hoping to push filmmaking boundaries in Asia with the help of its Hollywood backers.
Playing aroundPlayKids is making moves to differentiate itself from rivals such as Netflix and YouTube Kids in the increasingly competitive children's VoD space.
King in the NorthWith the collapse of Shomi and the arrival of new players such as CBS All Access and Walter Presents, the Canadian OTT space is rapidly changing.
Latino streamingNetflix gained a foothold as an early entrant to Latin America’s SVoD market but regional players Claro Video and Blim are now fighting back.
Iroko branches out'African Netflix' Iroko is using backing from Canal+ and others to boost original content production and target French-speaking territories.
Presenting WalterWith a library of non-English-language dramas picked out by one person, the UK’s Walter Presents occupies a unique place in the VoD ecosystem.
Amazon goes galacticThe Grand Tour's debut coincided with the roll-out of Amazon’s SVoD service. Now the retail giant is set to take its content spend to even greater heights.
C More sees furtherThe Nordic region's rapid shift from linear to on-demand prompted Bonnier to turn its C More pay TV business into a digital-first SVoD operation.
Curiouser and curiouserCuriosityStream, the US factual SVoD venture from Discovery Channel's John Hendricks, has built up a catalogue it hopes will dominate the genre.
Deutschland demandsAs Germany’s dynamic SVoD market continues to expand, Amazon is leading while less-established players have fallen by the wayside.
Go getterGo90 has spent hundreds of millions on content and scored its first Emmy nominations, but Verizon’s ‘mobile-first’ OTT service had a shaky start.
Middle groundDubai-based Icflix has deals with a string of Hollywood studios but is honing its content strategy as competition in Middle Eastern SVoD heats up.
Arabia's Starz playerStarz Play Arabia has concluded a new round of financing and is set to expand beyond the Middle East and North Africa while also pushing into originals.
Netflix raises the stakesNetflix shares hit an all-time high this week, and while its appetite for content remains voracious, the streamer is at a crossroads.
VoD's new frontierWhile the giants of SVoD forge ahead, several hopefuls have hit the wall and new players are still proliferating, writes Jonathan Webdale.
C21’s Digital Buyers Report 2017
Report date: July 2017
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]