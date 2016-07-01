Home > Reports > C21’s Brexit Report

With the UK vote to leave the European Union sending shockwaves across the global economy, the potential impact for the international television industry is far reaching.



For a business increasingly comprising multi-national companies and reliant on cross-border trade and coproduction relations, the UK has long enjoyed a prominent position within this landscape.



But could the outcome of the referendum throw this into jeopardy, undermining access to EU funding, tax breaks and entitlement to the free movement of talent that facilitates so many shows?



Might it even throw into doubt the UK's place as a gateway between the US and mainland Europe and the appetite among overseas players to maintain operations in the territory?



Or conversely, might freedom from the EU allow the UK to forge new, more creative alliances elsewhere and stimulate heightened investment in the country as currency fluctuations make British producers and broadcasters a more attractive M&A prospect?



The C21Pro Brexit Report takes an in-depth look at these questions, putting them to a wide array of industry experts, resulting in 21 chapters that will publish here daily over the coming weeks.