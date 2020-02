C21Pro White Paper: Drama Commissioning Trends – in association with Ampere Analysis

While a growing number of streamers is fuelling the ongoing boom in drama, they are doing so with a focus on global rights for shows that embrace the international nature of today’s marketplace – one still dominated by English-language programming but with Mandarin and Spanish surging also.The C21 White Paper on Drama Commissioning Trends, produced in association with Ampere Analysis, examines these topics and more, offering an in-depth look at dynamics shaping the genre now and moving forwards.Ampere Analysis is a market-leading data and analytics firm, offering clients a comprehensive and accurate view of global media markets. For further details, click here