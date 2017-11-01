C21Pro White Paper: Artificial Intelligence (Duplicate)

Artificial intelligence is already powering next generation television and VoD recommendation engines but the technology is set to revolutionise the industry in many other ways.
The C21Pro White Paper on Artificial Intelligence, produced in association with Strategy Analytics, offers an in-depth look at this fascinating area, exploring what AI and Machine Learning actually mean, how they’re currently being employed and what aspects of the business they are set to impact the most.
From video search, recommendation and personalisation through to analytics, production and advertising, this report takes a look at the latest applications of AI and the most pressing issues it raises for those working in the content business.
The 10 chapters in this White Paper will publish here over the coming weeks.
Strategy Analytics provides strategic and tactical support to global clients through a range of customised solution.
Report chapters:
Report date: October 2018
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
