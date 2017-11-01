Home > Reports > C21Pro Territory Report: US Programming 2019

The 2019 Upfronts and LA Screenings will be a very different affair from previous years as a wave of consolidation and concentration on stocking soon-to-launch in-house SVoD services changes the game for international buyers. With Disney and 21st Century Fox now one company, AT&T owner of WarnerMedia, and Comcast housing NBCUniversal and Sky, those in the business of content acquisition may find their options narrowing. Amidst all this, swathes of writers have fired their agents in a dispute that could yet force the latter to revise the way they package, finance and distribute programmes – just as the US networks begin picking and staffing the shows they’ll move forward with this fall. The C21Pro 2019 US Programming Report explores all these issues and more, offering in-depth analysis of the latest trends coming out of the market and the impact for the international TV industry. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.