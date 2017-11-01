C21Pro Territory Report: US Programming 2019

The 2019 Upfronts and LA Screenings will be a very different affair from previous years as a wave of consolidation and concentration on stocking soon-to-launch in-house SVoD services changes the game for international buyers. With Disney and 21st Century Fox now one company, AT&T owner of WarnerMedia, and Comcast housing NBCUniversal and Sky, those in the business of content acquisition may find their options narrowing. Amidst all this, swathes of writers have fired their agents in a dispute that could yet force the latter to revise the way they package, finance and distribute programmes – just as the US networks begin picking and staffing the shows they’ll move forward with this fall. The C21Pro 2019 US Programming Report explores all these issues and more, offering in-depth analysis of the latest trends coming out of the market and the impact for the international TV industry. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Business as usual?Despite a definite trend toward verticalisation, the doors at US studios remain open for business to international buyers – at least for the time being.
Consolidation nationInternational buyers from networks around the world touched down in LA in May for the annual Screenings to find grey clouds hovering over la-la land.
Propagate perspectiveThe US TV industry is experiencing unprecedented consolidation, and while Propagate's Ben Silverman spies opportunities, he also has concerns.
Parental guidanceHulu has had a tumultuous past with numerous corporate parents, but with Disney set to take sole control of the US streamer, its future is looking clearer.
A Bonnier viewAlthough new shows took a back seat at the LA Screenings after major US M&A activity, Bonnier’s chief buyer pinpointed some intriguing trends.
Got talent?As US streamers sign up major names, production and distribution giants are pushing the benefits of independence. But what does the talent think?
Direct approachInternational buyers are expecting their relationships with US studios to change as the D2C strategies of the media giants that own them mature.
Enter the streamAs US broadcasters align their D2C strategies, analysts from Katz Media Group and RNR Media Consulting assess the impact for Netflix and others.
The CW’s hero brandThe CW is well on its way to achieving its goal of becoming a year-round programmer and much more than just the home of superheroes.
WarnerMedia wishlistAny genre goes at TBS, TBT and truTV, according to the newly minted WarnerMedia’s inaugural Upfront.
Eye on the prizeCBS is still the US broadcast network to beat in 2019/20, even with the end of The Big Bang Theory.
ABC touts stabilityABC is positioning itself as the top US network in primetime, but is it guilty of missing major opportunities with its forthcoming line-up?
New Fox finds its feetGeneric dramas, sports and buzzy competition format The Masked Singer are a recipe for more eyeballs at Fox, argues Marc Berman.
NBC's comedy errorUS broadcast network NBC is taking an unusually modest approach in primetime next fall, particularly in the comedy department.
NENT's altered StatesNordic Entertainment Group is still emphasising acquired US content, while at the same time selling originals into the country and making strategic investments there.
TV2 takes its pickEuropean buyers have moved beyond package deals with US studios and are more focused on ad hoc pacts, says TV2 Norway’s Nina Lorgen Flemmen.
SVT spies upsideScandinavian networks like SVT are reporting falling demand for US shows, but head of acquisitions Stephen Mowbray remains upbeat.
RTÉ gets in firstA US import can still be the jewel in an overseas broadcaster's crown, but RTÉ’s approach to the LA Screenings highlights how things have changed.
Writing on the wallThe ongoing spat between the WGA and ATA in the US might see a new modus operandi emerge for independent, agent-free writers.
One door closes…The rapidly changing US market means fewer opportunities for overseas buyers but at the same time more openness to international copros.
California screenin’With Disney now owner of 21st Century Fox and AT&T of Warner Bros, the US is becoming a very different market for international buyers.
