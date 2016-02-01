Home > Reports > C21Pro 2019 UK Territory Report

The UK's public service broadcasters are facing existential questions as their privileged position within the nation's television landscape faces unprecedented challenges from US streamers.



Netflix, Amazon and now Apple are all making their presence increasingly felt with the former's deal to take up space within Pinewood Group’s historic Shepperton Film Studios an emphatic signal of its intent.



With investment in UK high-end television continuing to rise, pubcasters and independent production companies alike are benefiting from the boom and there's no sign yet the global SVoDs are easing up on coproduction.



But linear viewing remains on the wane in the face of a TV ad market that's static and the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are all accelerating their emphasis on streaming, moving forward with joint-venture on-demand service BritBox.



Sky is now part of US media giant Comcast but the nation's leading pay TV operator's subscriber numbers have been eclipsed by Netflix, and long-term output deals with Disney and AT&T/WarnerMedia's HBO face scrutiny as the US studios prep their own SVoD rivals.



It's good times for producers whose input to the UK economy and global export market continues to outperform other industries. But the possibility of a no-deal Brexit looms large, potentially threatening this contribution, and some companies have already made contingency plans, relocating facilities elsewhere.



The C21 2019 UK Territory Report explores these topics and more, offering an in-depth look at the latest developments coming out of the market and what these mean for the wider international TV business.



The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.