C21Pro 2019 UK Territory Report

The UK's public service broadcasters are facing existential questions as their privileged position within the nation's television landscape faces unprecedented challenges from US streamers.
Netflix, Amazon and now Apple are all making their presence increasingly felt with the former's deal to take up space within Pinewood Group’s historic Shepperton Film Studios an emphatic signal of its intent.
With investment in UK high-end television continuing to rise, pubcasters and independent production companies alike are benefiting from the boom and there's no sign yet the global SVoDs are easing up on coproduction.
But linear viewing remains on the wane in the face of a TV ad market that's static and the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are all accelerating their emphasis on streaming, moving forward with joint-venture on-demand service BritBox.
Sky is now part of US media giant Comcast but the nation's leading pay TV operator's subscriber numbers have been eclipsed by Netflix, and long-term output deals with Disney and AT&T/WarnerMedia's HBO face scrutiny as the US studios prep their own SVoD rivals.
It's good times for producers whose input to the UK economy and global export market continues to outperform other industries. But the possibility of a no-deal Brexit looms large, potentially threatening this contribution, and some companies have already made contingency plans, relocating facilities elsewhere.
The C21 2019 UK Territory Report explores these topics and more, offering an in-depth look at the latest developments coming out of the market and what these mean for the wider international TV business.
The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Deal or no dealA report by UK producers’ association Pact reveals a booming sector, but some fear the country’s status as Europe’s leading TV hub is under threat.
Behind the maskArgonon’s James Burstall has been an outspoken opponent of Brexit, but amid ongoing uncertainty the firm has scored one of its biggest orders.
Still shiningEndemol Shine UK has waved goodbye to signature show Big Brother but its unscripted business is thriving in a market where scripted is getting tougher.
Northern exposureIn a UK industry often criticised for being London-centric, Screen Yorkshire champions regional development, and recently received a major boost.
iPlayer rights wrangleThe BBC is at loggerheads with producers’ trade body Pact over new terms of trade for iPlayer, the results of which could have major ramifications.
S4C keeps faithWelsh pubcaster S4C is going through a transition as it increases digital investment and aims to raise its profile as an originator of hit international dramas.
Sense of theatreOne of the newer production collectives to emerge on the UK television scene, The Anthology Group, stands out for its thespian roots and comedy chops.
Lionsgate UK resetsUS studio Lionsgate has restructured its UK television operations with a new production company helmed by ITV's former drama chief.
Comcast's sunny SkySatcaster Sky is pushing further into original content with a new studios division as it aims to flex the financial muscle provided by Comcast's takeover.
Free to exploreFremantle UK's Liam Humphreys sees the value of allowing the company's genre-specific production labels to diversify their output.
All to play forAll3Media CEO Jane Turton weighs up the pros and cons of the SVoD age from a producer-distributor's perspective.
Left Bank accountLeft Bank Pictures may do most of its business in the US, but CEO Andy Harries is clear the foundations of the UK TV industry must be protected.
Relocation, reinventionChannel 4 is spreading its wings with three new regional commissioning bases at a time of unprecedented pressure on the UK’s pubcasters.
UKTV’s new dawnOriginal content has continued to fuel the growth of a slimmed-down UKTV since BBC Studios and Discovery split up their multichannel venture.
Mainstream missionAfter ending its relationship with Big Brother, Viacom-owned Channel 5 is invigorating its creative ambitions and seeking mainstream success.
ITV in transitionITV is enjoying success with Love Island and driving the development of BritBox while its studios arm continues to make acquisitions.
Public interest defenceThe BBC is still seeing success in linear and building out its studios arm while upping VoD activity with a ‘reinvented’ iPlayer plus BritBox's UK launch.
Good AppleApple has made a splash in the UK before its streamer has even launched, with Jay Hunt building a slate with a remit remarkably similar to local pubcasters.
Interpreting the omensAmazon is number two in the UK SVoD stakes but has made the country its base for a rapidly expanding original video footprint across Europe.
Crowning gloryFive years after its first UK original, Netflix has made a major investment in the nation’s studio space and continues to coproduce with local broadcasters.
Television on standbyThe place of UK pubcasters is being challenged by US streamers, while producers continue to benefit from a production boom. But Brexit looms on the horizon.
C21Pro 2019 UK Territory Report
Report date: July 2019
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]