Fears the boom in international TV drama will soon turn to bust have abated as a string of new players get ready to enter the fray in 2019.The ‘gold rush’ initiated by Netflix has stirred the establishment into action and consolidation, with Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox and AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner set to supercharge new super-sized SVoD services in the next 12 months.Meanwhile, two (albeit briefly) trillion-dollar tech companies – Amazon and Apple – are stepping up their original series investments, with both emphasising high-end drama, the latter for the first time, having for years promised the reinvention of television.For those in the business of telling stories, there really never has been a better time, though concerns linger around over-supply, access to talent, market saturation, visibility and audience fatigue. But the ‘golden age’ of TV drama – now billed by some as ‘gilded’ – continues, as does the disruption and revolutionary opportunity brought by the advent of on-demand viewing.The C21Pro 2019 Global Drama Trends Report, produced in association with C21 sister title Drama Quarterly, explores these issues and more. The chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.