Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are all reining in rights to shows they previously sold to streamers and the wider international TV community in order to power their own upcoming VoD services.



Meanwhile, Netflix, Amazon and Apple continue to prefer global licences for their programme pick-ups, so what place is there for ‘traditional’ TV distributors in such an environment?



As unprecedented industry consolidation takes hold, TV buyers wait to see what kind of programming merged sales agents like Disney/Fox and NBCUniversal/Sky Vision leave on the table.



Traditional broadcasters, meanwhile, are playing catch-up, ratcheting up their own demands for programme rights in response to competition from global streamers. But how lucrative are such deals for their distribution partners?



How do the most nimble businesses turn an apparent narrowing of windows into a growth opportunity? With streamers suddenly finding their studio pipelines switched off, are they turning their attentions to more varied programme suppliers or putting greater emphasis on originals to the detriment of finished tape sales?



The C21Pro 2019 Global Distribution Trends Report explores these hot topics and more to find out how progressive players are turning the rapidly changing marketplace to their advantage.



The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.