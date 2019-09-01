Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are all reining in rights to shows they previously sold to streamers and the wider international TV community in order to power their own upcoming VoD services.
Meanwhile, Netflix, Amazon and Apple continue to prefer global licences for their programme pick-ups, so what place is there for ‘traditional’ TV distributors in such an environment?
As unprecedented industry consolidation takes hold, TV buyers wait to see what kind of programming merged sales agents like Disney/Fox and NBCUniversal/Sky Vision leave on the table.
Traditional broadcasters, meanwhile, are playing catch-up, ratcheting up their own demands for programme rights in response to competition from global streamers. But how lucrative are such deals for their distribution partners?
How do the most nimble businesses turn an apparent narrowing of windows into a growth opportunity? With streamers suddenly finding their studio pipelines switched off, are they turning their attentions to more varied programme suppliers or putting greater emphasis on originals to the detriment of finished tape sales?
The C21Pro 2019 Global Distribution Trends Report explores these hot topics and more to find out how progressive players are turning the rapidly changing marketplace to their advantage.
The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Balancing actJonathan Webdale examines the results of C21's extensive distribution survey in the final part of the C21Pro 2019 Global Distribution Trends Report.
Reshaping ITVSITV Studios is transforming its distribution business following the exits of Maria Kyriacou and John de Mol. Sales chief Ruth Berry reveals more.
Beeb takes global viewBBC Studios' president of global distribution, Paul Dempsey, reveals the significance of his new role to the UK pubcaster’s global strategy.
Sony stakes its claimNetflix acquired streaming rights to Seinfeld for US$500m and Keith LeGoy of Sony Pictures Entertainment says there’s plenty more to come.
Globo goalsBrazil’s Globo Group has beefed up its in-house production facilities to boost its catalogue both at home and for the international distribution market.
Tailor-made mediaThe Mediapro Studio's Laura Fernández Espeso explains how globalisation of the industry has transformed the Spanish producer-distributor.
The Fremantle factorFremantle International's Jens Richter believes the days of pureplay distributors are over and sees plenty of opportunities for live shows.
Viacom adventuresViacom is undergoing rapid change with the arrival of ITV Studios exec Maria Kyriacou, a merger with CBS on the cards and a distribution slate that continues to diversify.
A whole Newen worldFrench TV exports may have taken a tumble last year but Paris-based Newen Distribution is unperturbed and remains determined to grow its global presence.
Lionsgate's shareWith the rights to Mad Men set to be made available again and several originals lined up for new players, Lionsgate is set to capitalise on the SVoD boom.
Volume shippingWhile SVoDs are holding back licences, Banijay Rights' Tim Mutimer believes this is outweighed by an industry-wide content boom.
Enterprising initiativesZDF Enterprises boss Fred Burcksen is relaxed over the changes to TV as a result of VoD but says distributors need to focus on quality and flexibility in response.
Front of the KewWith one of the bestselling feature docs on its slate, Kew Media Distribution can extol the virtues of selling territory-by-territory over exclusive global deals.
Blue Ant's coloniesBest known for its 4K natural history content, Blue Ant International is searching for partners in new markets and working across a broad range of genres.
Endemol Shine's outlookNetflix is among Endemol Shine International’s biggest customers. But the distributor’s new part-owner, Disney, is set to roll out its own streamer.
MADD worldMADD, Turkey’s new one-stop shop for global distribution, is spearheading the country’s first international scripted coproductions.
Mediterráneo cruisingSix months after Mediaset España debuted international sales arm Mediterráneo, competition in the Spanish-language market is intensifying.
GRB intervenesGRB Studios' Gary Benz says reports of traditional distribution's demise are premature and he has staffed up to make the most of new opportunities.
CJ ENM aims globalWhile US mega-mergers may have hogged the headlines last year, South Korea's CJ ENM was also busy, snapping up distributor Eccho Rights.
Peacock takes to SkyComcast’s acquisition of Sky has seen the latter’s distribution arm absorbed within NBCUniversal, which at the same time is readying its Peacock SVoD service.
Seismic activityFigures from the UK and France reveal contrasting fortunes for TV exports. But the impact of global streamers is consistent and distributors need to react.
C21Pro 2019 Global Distribution Trends Report
Report date: September 2019
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]