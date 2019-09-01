Please wait...
C21Pro 2019 Global Distribution Trends Report

 

Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are all reining in rights to shows they previously sold to streamers and the wider international TV community in order to power their own upcoming VoD services.

  Meanwhile, Netflix, Amazon and Apple continue to prefer global licences for their programme pick-ups, so what place is there for ‘traditional’ TV distributors in such an environment?

  As unprecedented industry consolidation takes hold, TV buyers wait to see what kind of programming merged sales agents like Disney/Fox and NBCUniversal/Sky Vision leave on the table.

  Traditional broadcasters, meanwhile, are playing catch-up, ratcheting up their own demands for programme rights in response to competition from global streamers. But how lucrative are such deals for their distribution partners?

  How do the most nimble businesses turn an apparent narrowing of windows into a growth opportunity? With streamers suddenly finding their studio pipelines switched off, are they turning their attentions to more varied programme suppliers or putting greater emphasis on originals to the detriment of finished tape sales?

The C21Pro 2019 Global Distribution Trends Report explores these hot topics and more to find out how progressive players are turning the rapidly changing marketplace to their advantage.

The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.

Report chapters:

Balancing act
 Jonathan Webdale examines the results of C21's extensive distribution survey in the final part of the C21Pro 2019 Global Distribution Trends Report.
Reshaping ITVS
 ITV Studios is transforming its distribution business following the exits of Maria Kyriacou and John de Mol. Sales chief Ruth Berry reveals more.
Beeb takes global view
 BBC Studios' president of global distribution, Paul Dempsey, reveals the significance of his new role to the UK pubcaster’s global strategy.
Sony stakes its claim
 Netflix acquired streaming rights to Seinfeld for US$500m and Keith LeGoy of Sony Pictures Entertainment says there’s plenty more to come.
Globo goals
 Brazil’s Globo Group has beefed up its in-house production facilities to boost its catalogue both at home and for the international distribution market.
Tailor-made media
 The Mediapro Studio's Laura Fernández Espeso explains how globalisation of the industry has transformed the Spanish producer-distributor.
The Fremantle factor
 Fremantle International's Jens Richter believes the days of pureplay distributors are over and sees plenty of opportunities for live shows.
Viacom adventures
 Viacom is undergoing rapid change with the arrival of ITV Studios exec Maria Kyriacou, a merger with CBS on the cards and a distribution slate that continues to diversify.
A whole Newen world
 French TV exports may have taken a tumble last year but Paris-based Newen Distribution is unperturbed and remains determined to grow its global presence.
Lionsgate's share
 With the rights to Mad Men set to be made available again and several originals lined up for new players, Lionsgate is set to capitalise on the SVoD boom.
Volume shipping
 While SVoDs are holding back licences, Banijay Rights' Tim Mutimer believes this is outweighed by an industry-wide content boom.
Enterprising initiatives
 ZDF Enterprises boss Fred Burcksen is relaxed over the changes to TV as a result of VoD but says distributors need to focus on quality and flexibility in response.
Front of the Kew
 With one of the bestselling feature docs on its slate, Kew Media Distribution can extol the virtues of selling territory-by-territory over exclusive global deals.
Blue Ant's colonies
 Best known for its 4K natural history content, Blue Ant International is searching for partners in new markets and working across a broad range of genres.
Endemol Shine's outlook
 Netflix is among Endemol Shine International’s biggest customers. But the distributor’s new part-owner, Disney, is set to roll out its own streamer.
MADD world
 MADD, Turkey’s new one-stop shop for global distribution, is spearheading the country’s first international scripted coproductions.
Mediterráneo cruising
 Six months after Mediaset España debuted international sales arm Mediterráneo, competition in the Spanish-language market is intensifying.
GRB intervenes
 GRB Studios' Gary Benz says reports of traditional distribution's demise are premature and he has staffed up to make the most of new opportunities.
CJ ENM aims global
 While US mega-mergers may have hogged the headlines last year, South Korea's CJ ENM was also busy, snapping up distributor Eccho Rights.
Peacock takes to Sky
 Comcast’s acquisition of Sky has seen the latter’s distribution arm absorbed within NBCUniversal, which at the same time is readying its Peacock SVoD service.
Seismic activity
 Figures from the UK and France reveal contrasting fortunes for TV exports. But the impact of global streamers is consistent and distributors need to react.
