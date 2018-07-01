C21Pro 2018 UK Territory Report

The UK is known for some of the world’s most popular television shows, but the nation is at a crossroads as uncertainty over Brexit swirls and US-based streamers increasingly make their influence felt. While spending by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 on originals is at an all-time low, coproduction investment from sources including Netflix and Amazon is making up the shortfall. US streamers are also among the most voracious UK programme buyers, ensuring exports stay strong. While linear viewing is in decline, overall video consumption remains high, with public broadcasters evolving their online offerings and exploring collaborations. Since the Brexit vote the pound has declined, meaning UK shows – and indeed companies –represent good value for acquirers. Comcast and 21st Century Fox are battling for Sky while BBC/Discovery joint venture UKTV and Endemol Shine Group are in play, along with that perennial favourite of the acquisition-minded, ITV. But the nation’s impending departure from the European Union is creating confusion, hampering investment and prompting businesses based in the country – including hundreds of international channels – to rethink their presence. The C21 2018 UK Territory Report explores these issues and more, offering an in-depth look at the latest developments coming out of the market and what these mean for the wider international TV business. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Bouncing backThe revival of a decade-old idea for a streaming service backed by free-to-air broadcasters highlights how the UK industry is changing.
Staying in toonThe Brexit vote sent shockwaves through UK animation, but two years later it seems to be keeping calm and carrying on.
Argonon's ambitionJames Burstall of acquisitive indie Argonon on the UK market's renewed appetite for formats and his company's global goals.
Crowning glorySony Pictures Television is putting UK-originated projects in front of a global audience with the help of the streaming giants.
Merged thinkingEndemol Shine Group is rarely out of the news in TV land and, given its sprawling UK interests, it’s little surprise.
New tricksHat Trick Productions made its name in comedy formats and, with international business having grown on the back of these, has since expanded into drama.
Red Arrow on targetRed Arrow Studios is sharpening its focus on high-end scripted and factual content from the UK by staffing up and striking development deals.
Studio accommodationFrance’s StudioCanal has moved into a swanky new pad in London that reflects growing confidence in its UK operation’s expanding TV slate.
Reaching for SkySky has embraced the changing TV landscape in the UK, with investment in innovation and original content making it a ripe takeover target.
ITV feels LoveITV's production business has grown via acquisitions that have offset advertising declines, but what’s next for the maker of Love Island under Carolyn McCall?
High 5Viacom’s investment in Channel 5 has yielded incremental audience returns as well as a shift in direction and scale of programming ambition.
Banijay bolsters UK tiesBanijay Group is steadily growing its UK footprint with a flurry of new labels set up to capitalise on rising demand for content both locally and internationally.
UKTV’s virgin territoryThe future ownership of BBC and Discovery joint venture UKTV may be up in the air, but a spat with Virgin means the multichannel network is off-air on cable.
Relocation, relocationIt’s been a year of major change for Channel 4, with a new CEO, plans to move outside London and growing revenue pressures due to Brexit and US streamers.
For the public goodWith US-based streamers posing arguably the biggest threat the BBC has ever come up against, what's next for the UK pubcaster?
Exit strategyThe UK is close to leaving the EU but failure to pin down a future relationship means broadcasters, producers and overseas players are in limbo.
Export in a stormInternational streaming companies are rapidly changing the face of British TV, as highlighted by UK producers' body Pact's TV exports survey.
True BritThe UK remains a powerhouse of quality TV production, but its broadcasters are impacted by US streamers and Brexit uncertainty.
C21Pro 2018 UK Territory Report
Report date: July 2018
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
