C21Pro 2018 UK Territory Report

The UK is known for some of the world’s most popular television shows, but the nation is at a crossroads as uncertainty over Brexit swirls and US-based streamers increasingly make their influence felt. While spending by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 on originals is at an all-time low, coproduction investment from sources including Netflix and Amazon is making up the shortfall. US streamers are also among the most voracious UK programme buyers, ensuring exports stay strong. While linear viewing is in decline, overall video consumption remains high, with public broadcasters evolving their online offerings and exploring collaborations. Since the Brexit vote the pound has declined, meaning UK shows – and indeed companies –represent good value for acquirers. Comcast and 21st Century Fox are battling for Sky while BBC/Discovery joint venture UKTV and Endemol Shine Group are in play, along with that perennial favourite of the acquisition-minded, ITV. But the nation’s impending departure from the European Union is creating confusion, hampering investment and prompting businesses based in the country – including hundreds of international channels – to rethink their presence. The C21 2018 UK Territory Report explores these issues and more, offering an in-depth look at the latest developments coming out of the market and what these mean for the wider international TV business. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.