The international television industry would not exist today were it not for the hard graft of specialist sellers, adept at spotting nascent hits, snapping up rights to them and exploiting their potential to its full on the global stage. But the TV business has changed. Mass consolidation and the rise of streamers taking global licences means there are arguably fewer sources of IP to draw from and a requirement to pay higher prices or buy into shows earlier in their lifecycles. ‘Traditional’ deal structures are now outdated and businesses that once relied on sales of finished tape are having to move fast to adapt to the changing marketplace. The C21Pro 2018 Global Distribution Trends Report takes a close look at the disruption and world of new opportunities, offering in-depth strategic thinking from some of those at the cutting edge of the international TV industry. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.