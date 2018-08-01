The international television industry would not exist today were it not for the hard graft of specialist sellers, adept at spotting nascent hits, snapping up rights to them and exploiting their potential to its full on the global stage. But the TV business has changed. Mass consolidation and the rise of streamers taking global licences means there are arguably fewer sources of IP to draw from and a requirement to pay higher prices or buy into shows earlier in their lifecycles. ‘Traditional’ deal structures are now outdated and businesses that once relied on sales of finished tape are having to move fast to adapt to the changing marketplace. The C21Pro 2018 Global Distribution Trends Report takes a close look at the disruption and world of new opportunities, offering in-depth strategic thinking from some of those at the cutting edge of the international TV industry. The 21 chapters in this report will publish here over the coming weeks.
Report chapters:
Redundant thinkingWith Disney acquiring 21st Century Fox and Comcast buying Sky, plus the current OTT upheaval, the notion of traditional TV distribution looks increasingly quaint.
Coming down the pipeTop distribution execs offer their view on how the sector is set to change over the coming 21 months and what television will look like in 21 years.
Rear windowC21Media launched 21 years ago. Here leading distribution execs reveal how the business has changed during that time.
Cru’s controlGRB Entertainment hired C Scot Cru as international chief earlier this year with a remit to diversify and take the distributor further up the supply chain.
Passion pointsPassion Distribution's flagship show scored big at the Primetime Emmys but its CEO warns the lifecycle of all programmes is changing.
Studious supportBBC Studios remains a key global distributor and producer, but it is having to adapt swiftly to deal with a rapidly changing market.
All to play forAll3Media International has heavyweight backers but must still respond to intensifying industry consolidation and the changes brought by SVoD.
Going over the topDisney is going direct-to-consumer with its own VoD offering, but OTT offers plenty of others the potential to do the same.
Cyber's spaceFrench kids' outfit Cyber Group Studios is adapting its business to global SVoD and eyeing international growth to counter disruption at home.
Morphing MGMMGM's Chris Ottinger says the success of The Handmaid’s Tale on global FTA networks highlights changing tastes among buyers.
New eraJeffrey Katzenberg has raised more than US$1bn to fund mobile-first distribution start-up NewTV. What does it mean for the industry?
Designated agenteOne's Stuart Baxter says his firm aims to remain in the big league by building a slate broad enough to score with streamers, free TV and pay TV.
Payne and gainEndemol Shine International chief Cathy Payne argues that only big or boutique players will prosper in the distribution game in the years ahead.
Distribution is alive!Red Arrow Studios International's Bo Stehmeier refutes the claim distribution is dead but explains how the TV sales agent is evolving.
Death of distribution?Industry consolidation and the advent of global SVoD have upended the traditional television distribution landscape.
C21Pro 2018 Global Distribution Trends Report
Report date: September 2018
Report price: £299.00
Report editor: Jonathan Webdale
Email: [email protected]