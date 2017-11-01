Unscripted Entertainment Forum 2020 EARLYBIRD

4 December 2020
One-day conference that brings together producers, distributors and broadcasters from around the world to discuss current trends and opportunities in unscripted TV programming.
Earlybird discount saving £100 on the full price of £399 + VAT.
Additional 20% discount available to Drama Summit delegates - please click here to add Unscripted to your existing ticket.
To order by phone, please call the Sales Team on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.
