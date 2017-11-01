Please wait...
Please wait...

Kids Content Futures 2019

 

Shop > Live Events > Kids Content Futures 2019

Kids Content Futures 2019


Kids Content Futures 2019

6 December 2019
One-day conference examining how to define and meet the demands of this challenging audience and how the most progressive producers, broadcasters and digital platforms are making it work.

SOLD OUT

xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK} {POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK} {POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK} {POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK} {POST_EXCERPT}";}}
ads_adv_field: 0
event: 372706
hide_event_in_shop_page: 1

Price: £299.00

This product has sold out.