International Drama Summit 2020 (EPC)

1/2/3 December 2020

Undoubtedly the most significant annual gathering of the global scripted community. Unrivalled four track, three-day, two venue conference with a screenings program, coproduction marketplace, script and pitch competitions, drama awards, commissioner one-on-ones, speed networking, case studies, hot properties, premieres, networking parties and so much more.

Discounted pass available to agreed members of The European Producers Club (EPC) only.

To order by phone, please call the Sales Team on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.