International Drama Summit 2019 (TIER 1)
3/4/5 December 2019
Undoubtedly the most significant annual gathering of the global scripted community. Unrivalled three-day conference with a screenings program, coproduction marketplace, networking cocktails, drama awards and much more.
Tickets will be released in five tiers leading up to the event and each tier will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.
Registration and the opening night party and screening is from 5pm on Monday 2 December.
The conference programme starts at 9am on Tuesday 3 December, finishing at 5pm on Thursday 5 December.
TIER 1: £ 699 + VAT
TIER 2: £ 799 + VAT
TIER 3: £ 899 + VAT
TIER 4: £ 999 + VAT
TIER 5: £1099 + VAT
To order by phone, please call the Sales Team on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.