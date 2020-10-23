Content London 2021 (EPC)

30 November - 2 December 2021

This offer is open to members of the European Producers Club (EPC) only.

Content London is one of the most stimulating events in the global content industry calendar. Over three days it plays host to three separate streams pulling together all sectors of the entertainment business.

Ticket allows entry to any session at the International Drama Summit 2021, Formats & Factual Forum 2021 and Kids Content Futures 2021.

EPC members receive 25% discount reducing ticket price from £899.00 to £674.25 + VAT .

To order by phone, please call the Sales Team on +44 (0)20 7729 7460.

Should Content London be cancelled due to COVID-19 or where it can be shown that the government of your country has (i) closed its border prohibiting you from travel from or back to your country; and/or (ii) issued official advice against travel to the United Kingdom; and/or (iii) imposed a quarantine on return from travel from the United Kingdom; and/or (iv) imposed a further period of lockdown prohibiting you from leaving your home except for essential requirements, you may: (a) transfer your ticket to next year; (b) cancel your ticket and receive a credit equal to the purchase amount; (c) cancel your ticket and receive a full refund.