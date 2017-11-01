Single / Multiple Job Posting (50% Discount)

Reach the right candidates, wherever they are, on whatever device!

From single vacancies to large recruitment campaigns, our specialism and market position means we can place your vacancies in front of an unrivalled 350,000 industry-specific audience.

In order to purchase and post vacancies onto C21Jobs, you must be registered with an Employer Account. To create one, please sign out of C21 and click here to register your Employer Account.

The more you buy the more you save!

Each job posting includes:

• Company logo and profile on C21Jobs homepage (rotational)

• Job live and editable for 30 days

• Emailed directly to registered Job Seekers matching your job criteria

• Listed on C21Media homepage (200,000 unique visitors) for one week

• Listed on C21Media’s Daily Newsfeed (150,000 registered recipients) for one week

• Promoted on all C21Jobs social media platforms

Key advantages:

• C21Media regarded as 1st choice for anything relating to international TV content

• C21's market-leading website attracts more than 150,000 unique users each month

• Your company and jobs promoted instantly to both passive and active job seekers

• Applications emailed directly to you or managed within your secure account

• Instant statistics available on all jobs, campaigns and applications

• Implement Screening Questionnaires to define the best candidate

• Create your own sub-accounts and assign certain permissions to them