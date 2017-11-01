Run-of-Site Banner

Please wait...
Branded banner that appears at the bottom of every C21Jobs page on a rotational basis.

Offers huge exposure to all site users!

Advantages:

  • Branded banner featured at the bottom of every C21Jobs page on a rotational basis
  • Puts your brand or message in front of every site user
  • Offers enormous and immediate exposure to all site users
  • Links directly to your company profile and current vacancies
  • Remains active for one month

Banner spec:

  • Banner Width:   540 Pixels
  • Banner Height:  68 Pixels

Examples:


Price: £999.00

