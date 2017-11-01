Shopping Cart
Run-of-Site Banner
Branded banner that appears at the bottom of every C21Jobs page on a rotational basis.
Offers huge exposure to all site users!
Advantages:
• Branded banner featured at the bottom of every C21Jobs page on a rotational basis
• Puts your brand or message in front of every site user
• Offers enormous and immediate exposure to all site users
• Links directly to your company profile and current vacancies
• Remains active for one month
Banner spec:
• Banner Width: 540 Pixels
• Banner Height: 68 Pixels