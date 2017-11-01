Please wait...
Please wait...

CV Watchdog

 

Shop > C21Jobs > CV Watchdog

CV Watchdog


CV Watchdog

Create an email alert to notify you about new matching candidates.

Matching CVs sent directly to your inbox!

Qualified candidates emailed to you immediately they register:

  • Available only to purchasers of CV Database Access
  • Set up a search and create an email alert to notify you about new matching candidates
  • Matching CVs sent directly to your inbox as they register

Key advantages:

  • Simple to set up
  • Save you time searching - relevant CVs sent direct to your inbox
  • Gives you first sight of the latest relevant candidates

xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap: 1
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK} {POST_EXCERPT}";}}
xyz_smap_future_to_publish: a:2:{s:4:"fb-1";a:3:{s:14:"post_permissin";s:1:"1";s:11:"post_method";s:1:"2";s:7:"message";s:12:"{POST_TITLE}";}s:4:"ln-1";a:3:{s:20:"lnposting_permission";s:1:"1";s:32:"xyz_smap_lnpost_image_permission";s:1:"1";s:7:"message";s:42:"{POST_TITLE} - {PERMALINK} {POST_EXCERPT}";}}
ads_adv_field: 0

Price: £25.00

Loading Updating...