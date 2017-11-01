Netflix’s rise was fast, unpredictable and disruptive. The streaming giant expanded its service to over 170 countries within 7 years and is producing localised original content all across the world.

Broadcasters have been left in the dark- they have no access to accurate data about Netflix viewing and are at a grave disadvantage. Not only do Netflix make their acquisition and programming decisions based on census data and algorithmic promos, but they can also see how programmes do on TV, while their data remains an industry secret.

That’s about to change. Digital-i innovated a statistically valid and verified method to track Netflix viewing in the UK, with our data going all the way back to 2017.

Digital-i’s New Media Report is a comprehensive look at Netflix viewing trends, top programmes and genre performance in the UK over the past two years.

This exclusive insight into previously walled-in data reveals the content strategy, highest performing acquisitions, and starts to answer the million-dollar question: what made Netflix such a hit in the UK, and what can broadcasters, producers and competitor SVODs learn from their strategy?