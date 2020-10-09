Prince William goes to Mipcom with Drive

Factual programmes about Prince William, strange objects and LGBTQ rights are among the titles leading UK-based production funding and distribution agency Drive’s slate for Mipcom Online+.

Feature doc Prince William: A Planet for Us All (1×90’/60′) is produced by Oxford Films for ITV in the UK.

With exclusive access across two years, the film is an intimate portrayal of the Duke of Cambridge, following him on a global mission to champion action for the natural world and celebrate the pioneering work of local heroes.

Strangest Things (10×60′), meanwhile, is produced by Blink Films for A+E Networks UK/Sky History UK and Welt in Germany, along with other international partners.

From King Tutankhamun’s Pectoral to a Nazi uranium cube and an ancient Greek computer, the historical mystery series uncovers brand new stories of some of the most intriguing objects known to humanity.

Also on the slate is Cured (1×90’/60′), coproduced by Story Center Films, Singer & Deschamps Productions and the Independent Television Service, with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in the US.

The doc sheds light on the David-versus-Goliath story of the LGBTQ activists who challenged the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality from its manual of mental disorders – and won.

Other titles on Drive’s Mipcom Online+ slate include Trains that Changed the World (6×60′), produced by October Films for Channel 5 in the UK; Helicopter ER (30×60′), from Air TV for UKTV’s Really channel; Made for Murder (10×60′), produced by FirstLook TV for Sky Crime UK; and The World’s Deadliest Weather (13×60′), from UK indie Back2Back for BBC Earth.

Lilla Hurst, Drive co-MD, said: “While Mipcom will take a completely different format this year, this hasn’t prevented us from working closely with our production partners to assemble our most powerful slate of titles yet.”