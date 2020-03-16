Pluto TV signs with BBCS, Sony in Lat Am

ViacomCBS-owned streaming service Pluto TV has linked up with 55 partners ahead of its launch in Latin America this month, including BBC Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

At launch, the AVoD platform will include 24 live linear channels curated into categories including Movies, Entertainment, Curiosity, Lifestyle and Kids.

In addition to BBC Studios and Sony, other partners confirmed to launch with Pluto TV in Latin America include All3Media, Blue Ant Media, Cineflix, DGR, Endemol Shine, FilmRise, Fremantle, Legendary Entertainment, Lionsgate, Marvista, MTV, Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, Off the Fence, Paramount, Telefe and Wildbrain.

Movies included in a 12,000 launch package of titles include the Star Trek franchise, The Immigrant and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Series including Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman, Steven Spielberg Presents Taken, Montecristo, MasterChef and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations are also included, along with kids’ titles such as Babar, Caillou, Sonic the Hedgehog and Bob the Builder.

By the end of March, Pluto TV will be available in 17 countries in Latin America, namely Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay and Venezuela. It will arrive in Brazil at the end of the year.