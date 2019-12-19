Pluto TV offers AVoD factual, family

Viacom-owned ad-funded streaming platform Pluto TV has launched a number of new channels in the UK, including one focusing on factual content and another aimed at families.

Get.Factual will feature unscripted content, including documentaries about history and culture, such as the story of Australia, the Middle Ages and the ascent of civilisation.

Pluto TV Family, meanwhile, will cover animated adventures and classic comedies, including Where The Red Fern Grows. It joins other younger-skewing Pluto TV channels Pluto TV Kids, one focusing on Inspector Gadget and a Christmas channel.

Other new Pluto TV channels recently launched in the UK include Pluto TV Action, Pluto TV Sci-Fi and Pluto TV Thrillers, bringing it up to almost 80 mobile and OTT offerings.

On December 23, it will launch Strongman Champions League, which will offer coverage of the Strongman Champions League World Series.