Pluto TV gears up for Spanish launch

ViacomCBS Networks International will launch its AVoD service Pluto TV in Spain at the end of October.

Pluto TV will launch with 40 thematic and uniquely curated channels across multiple genres.

Movistar+, a telecoms brand owned by Telefónica, will be responsible for selling the service’s conventional advertising.

Pluto TV will offer a wide variety of curated channels across categories, including movie channels Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto Thrillers, Pluto TV Cine Romántico, and series channels such as Ana y los 7, Curro Jiménez, and Andrómeda.

Viewers will also be offered kids’ channels including Pluto TV Junior and Pluto TV Kids, as well as comedy, gaming and extreme sports channels.

Pluto TV will work with more than 20 content partners in Spain, such as All3Media, Endemol Shine Group, Fremantle and Lionsgate.

Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS EMEA and Asia, digital and mobile strategy VCNI, said: “Pluto TV has shown great success in the US and this launch in Spain marks an important step of our expansion in Europe.”