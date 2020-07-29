Playmaker Media MDs depart

The MDs of Sony Pictures Television-owned Australian prodco Playmaker Media, David Maher and David Taylor, are stepping down from their roles.

Maher and Taylor founded Playmaker in 2009, before it was sold to Sony in 2014. The prodco is behind dramas including ABC’s The Code, Nine Network’s Love Child and Netflix’s Reckoning.

Maher and Taylor will continue to lead the company over the coming months as they look for a new creative executive team to take the reins.

They will continue to co-develop and coproduce a number of projects they have built up through Playmaker and, going forward, on a case-by-case basis with new projects they develop.

Wayne Garvie, president of international production at Sony Pictures Television, said: “After 11 highly successful years building Playmaker into a world-class indie, we fully support Maher and Taylor in their decision to go back to working as independent producers, and look forward to working with them in their new capacity, while continuing to invest in and build Playmaker under a new management team.”