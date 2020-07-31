Planeta Junior invests in Zag Entertainment

European children’s producer and distributor Planeta Junior has invested in France- and US-based Zag Entertainment.

Planeta has purchased a minority stake that could eventually increase to 49% of the company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Planeta and Zag began a relationship in 2016 with an agreement to promote and represent action-comedy series Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug & Cat Noir in Europe.

The following year, the pair expanded their relationship with a coproduction agreement covering five new Zag Heroez series.

Alongside Planeta’s investment in Zag, both companies have drafted a European strategic plan for to create content for cinema and TV and strengthen their licensing and merchandising.

A toy line from Zag’s toy division, Zag Lab, and Playmates Toys will debut this autumn in key territories around the world and in fall 2021 across the US.

A US$70m-budget animated Miraculous feature, coproduced by Zag, On Kids & Family and Planeta, will also be released globally in fall 2021 or early 2022.

As part of the investment, Planeta will join Zag’s management board.

“We are very proud to announce this agreement, which intensifies our business relationship and our longstanding friendship with Zag. Planeta Junior shares Zag’s enthusiasm for creating quality content that excites and entertains children, and is capable of becoming a very powerful brand,” said Ignacio Segura, general manager at Planeta Junior.