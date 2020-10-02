PBS shops Trump vs Biden election special

More than 30 broadcasters around the world have acquired US election special The Choice 2020: Trump vs Biden from PBS’s Frontline strand.

The deals with PBS International, the sales arm of the US pubcaster, mean the special – a two-hour doc offering investigative biographies of both candidates in the presidential election – will air in more than 90 countries.

Broadcasters to have picked up the doc include SBS in Australia, Arte in France and Germany, NHK in Japan, ORF in Austria, Italy’s Rai, Sweden’s SVT, Direct TV in Latin America, Norway’s NRK, MBN in the Middle East and PBS America in the UK.

Frontline’s The Choice has aired on PBS for every US election since 1988. It is produced by Frontline and Kirk Documentary Group.