PBS Kids readies Rogers puppet show

PBS Kids has ordered a series from Fred Rogers Productions and Spiffy Pictures fronted by a puppet character derived from classic children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Donkey Hodie (40×30′) is aimed at three- to five-year-olds, encouraging them to dream big, overcome obstacles and persevere, the producers said.

The titular character is the granddaughter of the original Donkey Hodie, now known as Grampy Hodie, first seen in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

The show is slated to premiere nationwide in the US on PBS stations, the PBS Kids 24/7 channel and PBS Kids digital platforms in winter 2021. It is being filmed at WTTW, the flagship PBS station in Chicago.

Each episode will include two 11-minute character-driven stories with accompanying shortform content. Along with the TV series, the show will offer digital content for kids, parents and teachers, launching in tandem with the series.

“With a little help from Donkey Hodie and her friends, today’s kids will learn how to come up with creative solutions to the everyday problems they encounter and keep trying until they achieve their goals,” said Linda Simensky, head of PBS Kids content.